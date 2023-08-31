X App Coming to Tesla Vehicles for In-Car Entertainment

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently confirmed plans to develop an official X app for Tesla vehicles, allowing owners to watch videos and possibly see the latest posts from X, reports Tesla North.

The announcement was made in response to a user named Jenny, who asked how to watch X videos on a Tesla.

“We will make an app allowing you to see the latest from X on your car screen,” Musk replied. While the CEO did not elaborate on the app’s full features, the statement signals a broadening of Tesla’s already extensive in-car entertainment options.

The upcoming X app will be integrated into Tesla Theater, which currently supports streaming from popular platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube. American customers have access to Hulu and TikTok. To access these services, Tesla owners need to be connected to Wi-Fi or have a Premium Connectivity subscription. Many are still waiting for Prime Video and Apple TV+ apps in Tesla vehicles.

Tesla’s move towards integrating the X app follows several updates by the company aimed at enhancing its digital entertainment experience. Users can currently stream various services by using the car’s web browser and logging into official services. The third-party website ABetterTheatre.com offers an easy way to stream from your favourite sites.

For X’s premium subscribers, new features have also been added recently. These include the ability to post longer videos—up to 2 hours in 1080p or 3 hours in 720p quality—as well as advanced video controls and auto-captioning. The live broadcasting quality has also been enhanced for mobile devices.

There’s no timeline for the X app for Tesla, but “Musk” timeframes are usually into the future.

As of writing, Tesla has also discounted its existing inventory for Model 3 vehicles, ahead of a rumoured ‘Highland’ refresh that might take place tomorrow. Model 3 RWD is now at $49,490 in Canada, a $5,500 discount. If you take into consideration a referral link, you can save an extra $650, on top of a $5,000 federal rebate and also provincial rebates ($3,000 in BC; $7,000 in Quebec), taking a Model 3 RWD down to $36,840 CAD.