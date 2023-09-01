Razer’s Kishi V2 Xbox Edition Controller Brings a Much-Needed Feature

Razer’s Kishi V2 is one of my favourite mobile controllers. It’s simple and intuitive to set up. The build quality is exceptional, and the quality-of-life features out-pace many of the competitors. However, as I’ve grown to lean on it when playing Xbox Game Pass games on the go, I’ve often felt something lacking. Thankfully the new Xbox Edition controller addresses this concern.

At its core, these supplemental mobile controllers are not designed to bring a console-like experience to iOS and Android. They’re also meant to streamline the process of finding and booting up your favourite games. With Xbox’s commitment to cloud gaming, I’ve always hoped that a product would help in discoverability and further enhance the Xbox-to-smartphone experience.

I’ve spent the last two weeks playing with the Razer Kishi V2 Xbox Edition, using my iPhone. Last year, I commended Razer for improving the Kishi controller with design improvements. Much like the base version, the Xbox Edition has a lightweight design, programmable shoulder bumpers, and more customization options. Most importantly, the Kishi V2 Xbox Edition adopts the thumbstick and facebutton layout of the Xbox Wireless Controller.

So, you may be asking what this controller does that the original didn’t already bring to the table. To be honest, it doesn’t seem like much when spelling it out. However, a little goes a long way in this case. The new Razer Kishi V2 Xbox Edition features a ‘White’ colourway, separating it from the original controller. However, it’s the introduction of the ‘Xbox’ button that really elevates the core experience.

The Xbox button replaces the ‘Razer Nexus’ button found on previous iterations of the Razer Kishi V2. This button better integrates Xbox Game Pass titles within the Razer Nexus 3.0 app. This has been a great QoL improvement in my eyes as I haven’t always been a fan of the Razer Nexus app. The Nexus 3.0 update has ironed out many of the problems I’ve had. That’s why I appreciate Razer’s willingness to iterate and improve its companion software.

For those who may not have experience with a Razer Kishi V2, here’s what you can expect. Razer has vastly improved the ease of play and latency when using the controller. You simply plug the controller in via the charging port, and install the Razer Nexus app and any additional apps i.e.: the Xbox Game Pass app, Cloud Gaming, etc. Once you’re in a game, playing is generally a great experience. That said, there are many variables that can impact your experience versus mine. For instance, cloud gaming is generally not recommended for games that are either highly competitive or require immediate response. While the Kishi V2 supports low latency, internet infrastructure can impact cloud performance. The Razer Kishi V2 also offers pass-through charging so you don’t have to interrupt your play session if your phone is running low on a charge.

Keep in mind, that the Razer Kishi V2 Xbox Edition isn’t exclusive to Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can still play standard mobile games that are compatible with external controllers. Plus, you can utilize the Kishi for remote play accessibility. If perhaps, you want to load up PlayStation’s Remote Play app, you’re more than able to. It’s still a well-rounded mobile controller, only with a bit more Xbox functionality.

Overall, I don’t think this is an upgrade that anyone with an existing Razer Kishi V2 needs to rush out and grab. The QoL improvements are there for an Xbox player. However, with the same uses, design, and performance, you’re not really missing all that much. However, if you’re in the market for a brand-new mobile controller and are invested in the Xbox ecosystem, this is a great supplemental device for use in and out of your home.

The Razer Kishi V2 Xbox Edition is available for $159.99 in Canada. Purchasers also get a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.