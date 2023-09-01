The Medium Now Available on Mac Devices Running Apple Silicon

Bloober Team’s The Medium is now available on all Mac devices running Apple silicon. The third-person horror game was fairly well received when it first arrived on Xbox Series X/S and later on PlayStation 5.

The Medium is designed to run natively on every Mac featuring Apple silicon. The Poland-based studio confirms the game is optimized to take full advantage of Metal 3 features like MetalFX, which assists in creating a smooth and responsive gameplay experience.

In The Medium, you take control of Marianne, a psychic investigating the abandoned Hotel Niwa. Set in the 90s, Marianne’s journey not only takes her through a dark path in the physical world but also the spirit world. This occurs simultaneously as interactions between the two are required in order to solve “dual-reality puzzles.” Unlocking new paths and memories of Marianne’s past, The Medium is both thrilling and surreal at times.

“We’re thrilled players around the world will experience The Medium on the Mac, Piotr Babieno, Bloober Team’s CEO said. “With Apple silicon, tens of millions of Macs bring players impressive performance, jaw-dropping visuals, and exceptional battery life. We’re excited The Medium joins Layers of Fear and other great titles like Resident Evil Village, Hades, and more. Taking advantage of Apple’s powerful tools like Metal 3, we can’t wait for players to have an unforgettable experience and feel The Medium’s dual reality gameplay on the Mac.”

The release of The Medium quickly followed after Bloober Team ported the 2023 Layers of Fear to Mac devices in July. This is one of the more high-profile games on Mac to run Unreal Engine 5.

The Medium is now available to purchase from the Mac App Store for $49.99 in Canada.