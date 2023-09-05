New on Apple Arcade: September 2023

This September, Apple Arcade is set to debut four new games, offering more ad-free games free of in-app purchases with the gaming subscription.

Here’s what’s new on Apple Arcade for September 2023:

Cypher 007 (Releasing on September 29): Enter the world of James Bond in this unique mobile-exclusive game. As Agent 007, players will navigate through a maze of espionage, challenges, and Blofeld’s cunning plan to brainwash Bond. This top-down stealth action game lets players immerse themselves in the intense universe of Bond, competing globally via leaderboards.

Japanese Rural Life Adventure (Releasing on September 15): A pixel art-style life simulation game where players experience the serene Japanese countryside, engage in traditional festivals, and foster connections with the locals.

Junkworld (Releasing on September 22): Dive into this post-apocalyptic tower defence game. Lead the Scavenger clan, command a lineup of heroes, and utilize a variety of towers and tactics across 80 gripping stages.

My Talking Angela 2+ (Releasing on September 8): Join Angela in her bustling city life in this virtual pet game from the Talking Tom & Friends creators. Help Angela hone her dance skills, bake treats, craft tunes, and design jewelry.

Additionally, Apple Arcade will introduce the following updates for popular games:

Hello Kitty Island Adventure receives a 4.9-star rating from fans and is set to launch a “Spooky Celebration” event on September 29, welcoming new characters like Baku, Cherry, and Berry.

Jetpack Joyride 2 marks its first anniversary with fresh game modes and mini events.

marks its first anniversary with fresh game modes and mini events. Anticipate more updates for games such as WHAT THE CAR?, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, Angry Birds Reloaded, and more.

Apple Arcade costs $5.99/month in Canada and includes access for a family of six, with access to over 200 game titles across various devices.