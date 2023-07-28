‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’ Launches on Apple Arcade

Popular Japanese character Hello Kitty has sprung onto Apple Arcade with an exclusive title, Hello Kitty Island Adventure. As of today, players worldwide can join Hello Kitty and her iconic friends, such as Kuromi, Badtz-Maru, and Cinnamoroll, on an enchanting mission to revive an abandoned theme park.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is an immersive life simulation game set in an expansive island paradise filled with magical underwater realms, puzzling challenges, and hidden treasures. The game offers a captivating gaming experience with over 40 hours of gameplay, with updates and additions planned for the future.

“We set out to create a game that Hello Kitty and Friends fans would love — an open world adventure combined with the cozy, customizable life simulation gameplay that delivers a deep and captivating experience,” said Julian Farrior, the founder of game developer Sunblink, in a statement. “This ongoing living world will continue to honour and celebrate what fans love most about Hello Kitty.”

Players can take on this charming journey alone or invite a friend to join in, exploring a world brimming with adorable creatures, delectable food, and numerous mysteries to solve. The game offers unique stories, fun mini-games, challenging puzzles, and rare treasures, all aimed at creating the ultimate island paradise.

As they dive further into the island’s secrets, players can interact with their favourite Sanrio characters, unlocking character-specific quests, and special storylines. Characters like Keroppi (let’s go!!) and Cinnamoroll even offer unique bonuses to aid in the exploration. In the quest to revitalize the island, players can attract more characters by restoring and decorating visitor cabins spread across the island.

“Combining our core values of friendship, kindness, and inclusivity, and Apple Arcade’s inclusive and family-friendly offering, we aim to unite a community around the world through friendship, play, and positive connections with the launch of Hello Kitty Island Adventure,” said Craig Takiguchi, the chief operating officer of Sanrio, Inc. in a statement.

Yesterday, Hello Kitty showed up by surprise at Apple Omotesando in Tokyo, ahead of the game’s release. The Apple Arcade account on X replied, “we’re ready for adventure!”.

Hello Kitty made a surprise appearance at Apple Omotesando in Tokyo, just before the release of her new game #HelloKittyIslandAdventure! 🌺 Play the game this Friday, July 28th, only on @AppleArcade. Learn more: https://t.co/46VucWBnkS pic.twitter.com/BHhCfrKG6A — Hello Kitty (@hellokitty) July 27, 2023

Apple Arcade is available for $5.99/month in Canada with a one-month free trial.