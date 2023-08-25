Rhythm-based music game Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is coming to Apple Arcade “soon”.

Developed by SEGA, the series first began as an arcade game before transitioning to Dreamcast and later Nintendo’s Wii. After 15 years, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is arriving on Apple Arcade with a slew of new improvements and features.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go Hey Mr. 305, the party is just about to begin! Join Amigo on his quest to reclaim music, with featured artist @Pitbull, and so many more. 🕹️: https://t.co/Q4tQHwjN6x pic.twitter.com/wHs9PAlVG1 — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) August 24, 2023

As far as new features and support go, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is confirmed to have 40 hit songs to choose from. This includes exclusive songs like ‘Daddy’ by PSY, ‘The Edge of Glory’ by Lady Gaga, and ‘The Walker’ by Firz and the Tantrums. The arcade title originally only supported one so it’s quite cool to see how far the game has come, especially given the ports throughout the years. Additional tracks will also be added on a regular basis.

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is also supporting a story mode. For the first time, players will journey with Amigo the monkey on a quest “to return lost music to the world.” The game will offer a chance to explore Amigo’s hometown to complete challenges while also meeting new characters. There also appear to be many customization options in the game. Players will be able to customize Amigo with costumes, accessories, and more.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a firm release date given for Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go.

Apple Arcade is available in Canada for $5.99/month. It gives unlimited access to over 200 games. New titles are continually added each month.