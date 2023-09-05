Nomad Debuts Base One Max 3-in-1 with MagSafe Charging

John Quintet
8 seconds ago

Nomad base one max 3

Nomad has unveiled the Base One Max 3-in-1 to its range of premium wireless chargers on Tuesday. Crafted with a blend of solid metal and premium glass, this charger is feature-packed to offer consumers a seamless charging experience.

The Base One Max 3-in-1 stands out in the market with its official MFi MagSafe charging technology, ensuring rapid iPhone charging up to 15W. Alongside, it provides an integrated Apple Watch charger and a dedicated spot for wirelessly charging AirPods. The device can also accommodate any device supporting Qi wireless charging.

Nomad BaseOneMax 01

Offered in two finishes, Silver and Carbide, the charger weighs in at 755 grams. It comes equipped with a 2.0m USB-C to USB-C cable, though potential buyers should note that a 30W USB-C Power Adapter is required and sold separately. The charger is priced at $170 USD ($231 CAD). It’s definitely not exactly cheap for Canadians but Nomad has some quality products.

For those familiar with Nomad’s line-up, the Base One Max 3-in-1 is only marginally larger than its predecessor. However, its added feature, a dedicated AirPods charging location, takes its capabilities up another notch. “The product team knocked this one out of the park,” said Nomad in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple May Ditch Leather for iPhone Cases and Watch Bands

Yesterday longtime leaker Sonny Dickson shared a short hands-on video of what claims to be the rumoured ‘FineWoven’ case for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 line up. Many suspect Apple is set to shift away from leather iPhone cases as part of an environmental shift. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman commented on Dickson’s video shared on X,...
Gary Ng
43 mins ago

Nintendo Debuts Holiday Bundles for Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing

Nintendo has announced exclusive bundles set to release on October 6, 2023, ahead of the holiday season. Back again is the Nintendo Switch bundle for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and two new designs for the Nintendo Switch Lite, inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle will come with a Nintendo...
John Quintet
58 mins ago

New on Apple Arcade: September 2023

This September, Apple Arcade is set to debut four new games, offering more ad-free games free of in-app purchases with the gaming subscription. Here's what's new on Apple Arcade for September 2023: Cypher 007 (Releasing on September 29): Enter the world of James Bond in this unique mobile-exclusive game. As Agent 007, players will navigate...
John Quintet
1 hour ago