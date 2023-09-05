Nomad Debuts Base One Max 3-in-1 with MagSafe Charging

Nomad has unveiled the Base One Max 3-in-1 to its range of premium wireless chargers on Tuesday. Crafted with a blend of solid metal and premium glass, this charger is feature-packed to offer consumers a seamless charging experience.

The Base One Max 3-in-1 stands out in the market with its official MFi MagSafe charging technology, ensuring rapid iPhone charging up to 15W. Alongside, it provides an integrated Apple Watch charger and a dedicated spot for wirelessly charging AirPods. The device can also accommodate any device supporting Qi wireless charging.

Offered in two finishes, Silver and Carbide, the charger weighs in at 755 grams. It comes equipped with a 2.0m USB-C to USB-C cable, though potential buyers should note that a 30W USB-C Power Adapter is required and sold separately. The charger is priced at $170 USD ($231 CAD). It’s definitely not exactly cheap for Canadians but Nomad has some quality products.

For those familiar with Nomad’s line-up, the Base One Max 3-in-1 is only marginally larger than its predecessor. However, its added feature, a dedicated AirPods charging location, takes its capabilities up another notch. “The product team knocked this one out of the park,” said Nomad in a statement to iPhone in Canada.