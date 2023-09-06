GoPro HERO12 Black Features Apple AirPods Connectivity

GoPro has unveiled its latest flagship camera, the HERO12 Black, which boasts an array of advanced features, including the ability to connect wirelessly to Apple AirPods and other Bluetooth audio devices. This feature is particularly beneficial for vloggers and those looking to narrate scenes or control the camera remotely using voice commands, said the company on Wednesday.

Retailing at $549.99 CAD, the HERO12 Black offers improvements over its predecessors. It features extended battery life due to an optimized power management system, high dynamic range (HDR) video capabilities in 5.3K and 4K resolutions, and the HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization system.

A standout feature is the new Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory ($112 CAD extra), which provides a market-leading 177° field of view at 4K resolution, capturing video at 60 frames per second. This accessory allows users to capture wider and taller perspectives, ideal for immersive experiences.

Nicholas Woodman, GoPro’s CEO and Founder said, “HERO12 Black resets the bar for immersive life-capture.” He emphasized the company’s dedication to providing users with a vivid and immersive capturing experience.

The camera also introduces a new Vertical Capture Mode, enabling users to record vertically-oriented 4K videos even when the camera is mounted horizontally, catering to the growing trend of vertical content on social media platforms.

In conjunction with the camera launch, GoPro announced its new Quik desktop app, available exclusively to GoPro subscribers. This app offers an enhanced editing experience, allowing users to transition seamlessly between the mobile and desktop versions.

The HERO12 Black and the Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory are currently available for preorder on GoPro’s official website and will hit global stores on September 13. The new debut means the GoPro HERO11 has dropped in price, now at $479 on Amazon.ca.