Stream 2023-24 NFL Games in Canada Live on DAZN

Canadian football fans have a reason to cheer as the National Football League (NFL) makes its return on the DAZN platform. For the upcoming 2023/24 season, DAZN will exclusively broadcast the full roster of NFL games in Canada.

Subscribers will gain live and on-demand access to each NFL game from the first week all the way to the Super Bowl through the NFL Game Pass. DAZN is set to broadcast a minimum of three and a maximum of seven games every week, ensuring that Canadian NFL fans won’t miss any action.

The streaming platform is committed to showcasing every game scheduled for Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, both day and night. This includes the playoffs, the Super Bowl, and the NFL RedZone. Subscribers can also delve into the vast content library of NFL Films, with highlights including the sports documentary series ‘Hard Knocks’ and round-the-clock access to the NFL Network.

“DAZN are thrilled to once again be showing the NFL live on the platform in Canada”, said Norm Lem, SVP, DAZN Canada. “Each and every game of the 2023/24 season will be a must see and with DAZN you will never miss a moment – whichever team you support, whenever you want, and wherever you are,” he added.

Week 1 NFL Schedule Highlights:

Thursday Night Football, Sept. 7: Detroit Lions at Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Detroit Lions at Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. ET. Sunday Games, Sept. 10 : Matches include Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, both starting at 1 p.m. ET.

: Matches include Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, both starting at 1 p.m. ET. Sunday Night Football : Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET.

: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET. Monday Night Football, Sept. 11: Buffalo Bills will face New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET.

DAZN’s NFL package bolsters its position as the primary sports streaming choice for Canadians. The platform already offers live broadcasts of top-tier soccer, including UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga, and other sports events like the Six Nations Rugby. Boxing enthusiasts can also enjoy over 50 fights annually, featuring stars like Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul.

Canadians interested in subscribing can download the DAZN app on any device with internet connectivity–click here to sign up.