Subway Unveils New MVP Rewards Loyalty Program

Subway has introduced its revamped loyalty program, MVP Rewards, set to launch on September 9 across Canada, the U.S., and Puerto Rico. Subway says fans are in for a treat as the newly unveiled program offers a multi-tiered experience, from Pro to Captain to All-Star, offering customers more earning potential and perks.

This updated rewards system promises customers an enhanced MVP experience as they order their favourite sandwiches, either in-store, through the Subway website, or via the Subway app.

The new MVP Rewards will replace the existing Subway MyWay Rewards. All members of the previous program, which amounts to 30 million across North America, will be automatically migrated to the new system. Their unspent tokens from MyWay will be converted into points in MVP Rewards, providing them with an advantage in attaining status and enjoying the best of MVP Rewards. Newcomers to the program will be awarded 250 bonus points upon joining.

“Subway fans are the best in QSR and to thank them for their loyalty, we’re giving them the star treatment as MVP Rewards members,” said Mike Kappitt, Chief Operating and Insights Officer at Subway, in a statement. “Consumer input helped inform our refreshed loyalty program to create a best-in-class experience. MVP Rewards gives our guests more of what they love from Subway, with a few hidden surprises baked in, so every guest feels like an MVP and comes back to Subway more often for their favourite subs.”

Subway has simplified the process for guests to register, collect, and redeem points. The program also offers a smoother progression through its tiers. Besides indulging in their favourite subs, members at Captain and All-Star levels will get exclusive access to Subway merchandise and special VIP offerings.

A quick breakdown of the program tiers:

Pro Tier: Aimed at those spending under $200 annually, offers a 250-point signing bonus, 10 points for every $1 spent on eligible purchases, a 5% bonus on mobile orders, unique deals, bonus point days, challenges, and special rewards on birthdays and anniversaries.

Captain Tier: For patrons spending at least $200 a year, incorporates all Pro tier perks with enhanced rewards on birthdays and anniversaries, 10% additional points per $1 on qualifying purchases, and exclusive access to Subway's Swag Shop.

All-Star Tier: Designed for those spending over $400 annually, includes all Captain tier benefits, superior birthday and anniversary rewards, 20% extra points for every $1 spent on qualifying buys, Free Chip Fridays, and exclusive VIP offers set to launch soon.

Starting September 9, customers can join the MVP Rewards through the Subway app or by registering their phone number in-store.