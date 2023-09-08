Roblox Unveils Video Calls, Expansion to PlayStation

In a recent update, Roblox, the popular online gaming platform, revealed that as of June 2023, it boasts a staggering 65.5 million users who dedicate an average of 2.3 hours daily to the platform. The details were shared at the Roblox Developers Conference (RDC) 2023 on Friday.

While users have traditionally connected via text chat, and those over 13 in the U.S. have had voice chat capabilities, Roblox is now taking communication to the next level. Introduced at RDC, “Roblox Connect” will soon allow users over 13 to initiate video calls, transforming their real-life facial expressions and movements into their avatars in real-time.

This feature, set to launch later this year, will transport friends into shared Roblox experiences, such as sitting by a campfire or standing beside a waterfall, all while chatting.

The video call feature utilizes your camera to capture and translate motion in real-time, eliminating the need for additional equipment. Essentially, it’s like having a Hollywood-style motion capture studio right on your mobile phone or laptop.

Furthermore, Roblox is expanding its horizons. After launching on Meta Quest, the platform seen over 1 million downloads of its open beta in just five days. The full Roblox experience will be accessible to Meta Quest users later this month. Xbox users can also anticipate an upgraded Roblox app, promising a revamped look, regular updates, enhanced content recommendations, and an overall improved user experience.

In a long-awaited move, Roblox also announced its upcoming debut on PlayStation consoles next month, granting millions of PlayStation users access to its vast catalogue of experiences. This expansion signifies Roblox’s commitment to making its platform accessible on all popular devices, with more coming soon.