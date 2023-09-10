iRobot Unveils Roomba Combo j9+ and j9+ Vacuums

Roomba Combo j9+

iRobot today announced the release of its latest Roomba models, addressing common problems faced by rival robot vacuums.

The newly introduced Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop, as well as the Roomba j9+ robot vacuum, are aimed at providing an unmatched floor cleaning experience. Among the notable features is the Clean Base Auto-Fill Dock, which autonomously empties debris and refills the robot with cleaning fluid.

“If a robot is continually getting stuck, losing its way, smearing carpeted surfaces with wet mop pads, then a customer’s trust in that product breaks down,” said Colin Angle, iRobot’s Chairman and CEO in a statement to iPhone in Canada, emphasizing the new models’ “superior engineering, iRobot OS intelligence and thoughtful digital experiences.”

The announcement also highlighted the introduction of iRobot OS 7.0, boasting new digital technologies, Dirt Detective and SmartScrub, tailored for the Roomba Combo j9+ and Roomba j9+. This upgrade focuses on providing a more personalized cleaning experience based on a user’s habits and home conditions.

“With Dirt Detective, iRobot is setting its products apart from the competition,” Angle added. The new feature lets the robots identify the dirtiest areas in the home, automating their cleaning strategy based on past data.

Barry Schliesmann, iRobot’s Chief Product Officer, commented, “They also look beautiful and fit seamlessly into people’s homes,” referring to the new Roomba vacuums.

Roomba Combo j9+

The Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop has also been engineered with an Auto-Retract Mopping System to prevent damp messes on carpets. Here are some of the top features:

Features new iRobot OS 7.0, including the first-of-its-kind Dirt Detective intelligence.

SmartScrub and Clean Base Auto-Fill Dock: This model provides powerful and intelligent cleaning, automatically emptying debris and replenishing with liquid.

Unique Auto-Retract Mopping System ensures high-pile rugs remain dry and clean.

Advanced iRobot OS technology enables faster mapping, room naming, and clutter recognition.

Dirt Detective functionality: Cleanliness Assessment Map; Dirty Room Prioritization; Smart Cleaning Preferences tailored to room and floor types.

SmartScrub feature provides back-and-forth scrubbing with downward pressure for tougher stains.

The Roomba Combo j9+ Clean Base Auto-Fill Dock supports up to 60 days of debris emptying and 30 days of liquid refilling.

Roomba j9+ Robot Vacuum

The new Roomba j9+ robot vacuum has been branded as the company’s “most powerful and smartest Roomba yet, specifically designed for larger homes and pet owners. Here are the top features:

Dubbed the #1 robot for dirt and dust pickup.

Designed for large homes, especially those with pets.

3-Stage Cleaning System and Dual Rubber Brushes adapt cleaning power based on floor type.

Carpet Boost technology enhances cleaning on carpets.

Dirt Detective lets the Roomba j9+ learn from previous cleaning missions and adjust cleaning preferences.

Supported by Imprint Smart Mapping technology, allowing a wider range of voice commands than competing brands.

PrecisionVision navigation identifies and avoids obstacles such as cords, pet bowls, and even animals.

P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner’s Official Promise) guarantees a product replacement in case of any mishaps with pet messes.

Both new models are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, allowing for voice command controls and boasting advanced object detection and avoidance capabilities.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to data privacy and security, ensuring customer information remains private and encrypted.

Pricing & Availability

iRobot OS 7.0 updates are now rolling out to customers worldwide.