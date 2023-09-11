Microsoft Ends Support for Original Surface Duo After Three Years

Microsoft has officially ended software support for its first-generation Surface Duo, marking the device’s third anniversary since its launch with Android 10, Windows Central reports.

This decision means that Microsoft will no longer provide OS or security updates for the original Surface Duo.

Since its debut on September 10 three years ago, Microsoft had committed to offering just three years of OS updates for the Surface Duo.

With this milestone, the company has fulfilled that promise, and Surface Duo users will not receive any more official OS updates or security patches. The last official OS version for the original Surface Duo is Android 12L.

Despite the end of official support, Surface Duo owners can still use their devices as usual, with apps receiving regular updates.

However, the absence of future security updates means users should exercise caution while using the device.

Microsoft had already ceased working on new features and bug fixes for the Surface Duo several months ago, so the discontinuation of official support primarily affects security patches.

The company will, however, continue supporting the second-generation Surface Duo for an additional year, with the current support end date set for October 21, 2024.

Despite this extended support, the Surface Duo 2 has only received one major Android OS update thus far, and it requires at least two more updates to align with other Android OEMs in terms of software support.

As Microsoft bids farewell to the original Surface Duo, users of this first-generation device should keep in mind the absence of future updates and consider alternative measures for maintaining their device’s security and functionality.