Apple Debuts USB-C on iPhone and AirPods Pro, RIP Lightning

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

usb c iphone

Apple has officially announced USB-C is here for the iPhone, available on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

USB-C is also coming to AirPods Pro 2nd-gen.

You will be able to charge your AirPods Pro 2nd-gen with USB-C from your iPhone.

You can now charge your Mac, iPad, iPhone and AirPods Pro with USB-C.

…developing, more to follow

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Unveiled by Apple

Apple has released details about its new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. Both phones will carry over the "Dynamic Island" feature from the previous iPhone 14 Pro. The display brightness has been adjusted to reach up to 1600 nits, with a potential maximum of 2000 nits, doubling the brightness level of the iPhone...
John Quintet
10 mins ago

Your New iPhone 15 Could Be Made-in-India for the First Time

Apple has been shifting production of its devices away from China, with partners such as Foxconn setting up shop in India. Now, sources familiar with Apple's plans have revealed that the company is poised to offer the iPhone 15 assembled in India on its global sales debut day, reports Bloomberg. This would be the first...
John Quintet
58 mins ago