Apple Debuts USB-C on iPhone and AirPods Pro, RIP Lightning

Apple Surpasses 90% Clean Energy Commitment in Global Supply Chain
Apple has revealed that over 300 of its suppliers are now on board with the mission to achieve 100% clean energy use for their Apple production by 2030.
Apple has officially announced USB-C is here for the iPhone, available on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.
USB-C is also coming to AirPods Pro 2nd-gen.
You will be able to charge your AirPods Pro 2nd-gen with USB-C from your iPhone.
You can now charge your Mac, iPad, iPhone and AirPods Pro with USB-C.
