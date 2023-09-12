Apple Debuts USB-C on iPhone and AirPods Pro, RIP Lightning

Apple has officially announced USB-C is here for the iPhone, available on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

USB-C is also coming to AirPods Pro 2nd-gen.

You will be able to charge your AirPods Pro 2nd-gen with USB-C from your iPhone.

You can now charge your Mac, iPad, iPhone and AirPods Pro with USB-C.

…developing, more to follow