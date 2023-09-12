Backbone Confirms Support for iPhone 15 With USB-C

Following Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event, Backbone has announced all USB-C products are being upgraded to support iPhone 15 series as well as Android devices.

Using what the company calls its “patent-pending universal technology,” Backbone is ensuring that all USB-C products originally designed for Android will now support the iPhone 15 series moving forward.

Apple’s latest event revealed that the company is adopting the USB-C standard across the iPhone 15 series. While Apple’s announcement paints a pretty clear picture for first-party accessories moving forward, third-party partners are now clearing up what this transition means.

Backbone ensures all USB-C controllers will automatically receive an update via the Backbone app. This includes the Backbone One for Android and Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for Android. This will enable the use of the hardware on iPhone 15 series devices. The Backbone app is required to be installed in order to receive the integral update.

Unfortunately, Apple’s transition over to USB-C does mean that older versions of the Backbone controller made for iPhone will not be compatible with the newer devices.

Backbone first began supporting iPhones in 2021. A year later, the company launched the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for iPhone.