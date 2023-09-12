Best iPhone 15 Cases to Buy from Spigen

In a recent announcement, Spigen has introduced its updated range of cases for the iPhone 15. While the overall design and product lineup remain reminiscent of their previous offerings, the company has incorporated notable changes, especially in terms of design and magnetic strength.

For last year’s iPhone 14, Spigen’s cases featured magnetic strengths that varied between 400-700gfs.

However, with the new iPhone 15 cases, the company has upped the ante. The magnets now boast strengths ranging from 700-1000gfs, aligning perfectly with Apple’s recommended magnet strength guidelines.

However, fans eagerly awaiting the revamped Classic C1 will need to exercise a bit more patience. The much-anticipated case is set to be available from the second week of September.

Ultra Hybrid Magfit Zero One for iPhone 15

This case for iPhone 15 has magnet-integrated shock absorption in its clear PC back case, plus a raised lip for the screen and camera. You have tactile buttons and also Air Cushion technology in the corners for shock absorption. The Zero One design actually looks really cool.

Slim Armor CS for iPhone 15

Crafted from a durable blend of PC and TPU, the Slim Armor CS is more than just a protective layer for your iPhone; it’s an extension of your pocket. With the innovative Air Cushion Technology, it promises robust protection against unexpected drops. But that’s not all – this sleek case houses a built-in wallet, thoughtfully designed to secure up to two cards and some cash.

Added raised edges ensure your screen and camera remain untouched by surfaces, and its wireless charging compatibility means you won’t have to compromise on convenience. Ditch the bulky wallet and simplify with the Slim Armor CS. Rest easy, we’ve got your back.

Tough Armor Magfit for iPhone 15

Constructed from a formidable trio of PC, TPU, and Impact Foam, the Tough Armor MagFit is the armour your iPhone deserves. Designed with the groundbreaking Extreme Protection Tech, it offers military-grade resilience against life’s unexpected mishaps. Beyond protection, its built-in kickstand promises hands-free viewing pleasure, while raised edges ensure both your screen and camera stay pristine. And with seamless compatibility for both wireless charging and MagSafe accessories, you’re equipped with functionality at its finest. Whether you’re navigating rough terrains or just a rough day, with the Tough Armor MagFit, you’re always prepared. Remember, we’ve got you shielded.

Optik Armor Magfit case for iPhone 15 Pro Series

Combining the best of both worlds, the Optik Armor for your iPhone 15 Pro boasts a hybrid design with a TPU outer shell and a dedicated PC camera case. Designed meticulously with the tried-and-tested Air Cushion Technology, it promises unparalleled drop protection. What sets it apart is the innovative Snap Lens Protection Technology, enabling the camera cover to glide effortlessly for uncompromised shots.

Its matted and textured finish ensures not just a great look but also an enhanced grip. And with its compatibility for wireless charging and MagSafe accessories, convenience meets style. With the Optik Armor, you’re equipped to capture life’s best moments with confidence and without constraints.

Ultra Hybrid for iPhone 15

Meticulously crafted from a sturdy blend of PC and TPU, the Ultra Hybrid is the epitome of protection while preserving the elegance of your iPhone. Bolstered by the military-grade Air Cushion Technology, it offers unparalleled protection against life’s unexpected tumbles. The infusion of blue resin ensures that the clarity of the case remains pristine over time, letting your iPhone’s iconic design shine through.

Thoughtfully raised edges shield your screen and camera, ensuring they remain untouched and in impeccable condition. And with its seamless compatibility with wireless charging, it perfectly marries convenience with style. Choose the Ultra Hybrid, and embrace the minimalist aesthetic while knowing we’ve got you shielded.

Ultra Hybrid Magfit for iPhone 15

The Mag Armor MagFit for your iPhone seamlessly combines style with state-of-the-art protection. Engineered with a stronger magnet, it ensures enhanced MagSafe strength. This cover boasts military-grade defense courtesy of the Air Cushion Technology. Not just that, it’s infused with a unique blue resin that ensures enduring clarity.

Thoughtfully designed raised edges shield your screen and camera, while its compatibility with wireless charging and MagSafe accessories ensures you don’t miss out on functionality. Adorned with a distinctive matte chevron pattern, this case doesn’t just protect; it makes a statement. With the MagFit, put aside worries of accidental drops and focus on being uniquely you. We’ve got you covered.

Spigen Mag Armor Magfit case for iPhone 15

Crafted exclusively from durable TPU, the Mag Armor MagFit is the modern armour your iPhone needs. Not only does it boast top-notch protection courtesy of the Air Cushion Technology, but its new matte-textured chevron pattern also ensures an extra grip, reducing the likelihood of those accidental slips. This design not only serves a purpose but adds a contemporary flair to your device.

Raised edges diligently protect your screen and camera from unwanted scratches, ensuring they remain pristine. The case’s compatibility with wireless charging and MagSafe accessories adds to its functionality, ensuring your iPhone is always ready for action. With the Mag Armor MagFit, embrace both style and security. Whatever you choose to do, know that we’ve got your back.

Here are some actual pictures of these highlighted iPhone 15 cases from Spigen below.

From left to right: Ultra Hybrid Magfit, Slim Armor CS, Tough Armor, Optik Armor (showing front and back):

Here is the Ultra Hybrid Magfit Zero One, Mag Armor and Ultra Hybrid (left to right):

