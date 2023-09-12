iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Unveiled by Apple

Apple has released details about its new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. Both phones will carry over the “Dynamic Island” feature from the previous iPhone 14 Pro. The display brightness has been adjusted to reach up to 1600 nits, with a potential maximum of 2000 nits, doubling the brightness level of the iPhone 14.

The standard iPhone 15 model has a display of 6.1 inches, whereas the iPhone 15 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch screen. Both models feature a new contoured edge design. The phones also have a colour-infused glass, achieved by incorporating metallic ions into the material. Available colours for the models include pink, yellow, green, blue, and black, all presented in a matte finish.

For durability, Apple has added a ceramic shield to the display. On the sustainability front, the company reports using 100% recycled cobalt in the battery and 100% recycled copper in the charger.

In terms of camera specifications, the primary camera has a 48MP resolution with a 26mm focal length, quad-pixel sensor, and 1.6 aperture. The 2x telephoto feature possesses a 52mm focal length and includes sensor-shift OIS. Additionally, the 2x telephoto can perform continuous zoom for video recording.

iPhone 15 devices are powered by A16 Bionic from last year’s iPhone 14 Pro.

As for connectivity, iPhone 15 gets improved Ultra Wideband Gen 2. This means it can connect to devices up to 3x farther away. Precision Finding can now find your friends, built into Find My. Audio quality has improved now uses a more advanced Machine Learning model with better voice isolation.

Roadside Assistance via Satellite debuts. You can just text Roadside Assistance and use satellite services to reach help to your exact location. Launching in the U.S. with AAA. Satellite services are included free for 2 years with iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 includes USB-C as the Lightning port is now dead.

