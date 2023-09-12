iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Canadian Pricing: Most Expensive Ever

Apple announced its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series smartphones today. Here’s Canadian pricing for the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max below. Prices have increased across the board from $30 and up to $110. These are the most expensive prices we’ve seen for iPhones and given inflation everywhere, it’s no surprise at all.

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

You’ll notice with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple has eliminated the 128GB option, therefore pushing users to the higher-priced 256GB from $1,749. The 1TB option for iPhone 15 Pro Max is at $2,349, which is $2,630 CAD after 12% tax in B.C. (GST and PST). That is just insane.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro smartphones start this Friday, September 15 at 5am PT/8am ET and will launch one week later on September 22, 2023. Who’s opening their wallet this time around?