iPhone 15 Pro Announced with New Action Button

Apple has unveiled the specifications of its iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, with the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays like last year.

Crafted with a titanium design enclosure, this iteration stands out as the lightest among the Pro models. The phone also boasts the thinnest borders in iPhone history. Despite its dimensions being reduced, the display size remains unaffected. Constructed from Grade 5 titanium, a material known for its strength and weight and interestingly, the same alloy utilized in the Mars Rover, the iPhone 15 Pro promises durability and a unique feel.

This model introduces new aluminum substructures achieved through solid state diffusion, employing a novel thermo-mechanical process. The titanium exterior is further refined with a brushed texture, achieved by a combination of sanding, brushing, and blasting. Available colour options for this model are black, blue, natural titanium, and white.

Innovation also extends to its usability, with the phone’s new structural frame designed to facilitate easier back glass replacements. For the first time, Apple has incorporated 100% recycled aluminum in its substructure.

A novel addition is the customizable Action Button, which provides tactile feedback upon pressing. Users can press and hold to silence their device, initiate a voice memo with a simple press, or launch the camera, accessibility features, and shortcuts. The iPhone 15 Pro is equipped with a Super Retina XDR display featuring ProMotion, extreme dynamic range, and an always-on display function.

The A17 Pro chip marks a significant advancement in Apple’s processor technology. Manufactured using a 3nm process, it encompasses a staggering 19 billion transistors. The chip is equipped with a 6-core CPU, which includes performance cores that are 10% faster and 4 high-efficiency cores. The Neural Engine has also seen major improvements, now delivering twice the speed for machine learning models, capable of a mammoth 35 trillion operations per second.

Another innovative addition is the new USB 3 controller, making it the first iPhone to achieve USB3 speeds that can reach up to 10GB per second, translating to transfer speeds that are up to 20 times faster. On the graphics front, Apple has undertaken its most significant GPU redesign, leading to a 6-core design that offers a 20% boost in peak performance. Moreover, its energy efficiency is optimized through features like mesh shading for games, ensuring the GPU consumes less power. Notably, it’s the first to boast the fastest ray tracing, a distinction that makes it unparalleled in the smartphone industry.

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro camera system has been described as the equivalent of carrying seven camera lenses in one’s pocket. At its core, there’s a 48MP main camera featuring a larger sensor, enhanced by a new nano-scale coating designed to minimize lens flare. This camera also boasts a quad-pixel sensor, allowing photography in both 48MP HEIF and 24MP formats.

Apple’s innovative photonic engine leverages the 48MP image, providing flexibility to shoot at 24mm, 28mm, and 35mm focal lengths. Users also have the privilege to select a new default lens. The next-generation portrait mode on the iPhone 15 Pro can capture images with unparalleled colour depth and detail, with Night Mode portraits standing out for their clarity. Additionally, the Smart HDR brings a superior dynamic range to the table.

As for telephoto capabilities, the iPhone 15 Pro comes with a 3x telephoto camera, while its larger counterpart, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, offers a 5x optical zoom at a 120mm focal length and an f2.8 aperture. The latter’s sensor is 25% larger than that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. In a bid to enhance the zoom feature, Apple has innovatively integrated a new tetraprism design within the device.

Furthermore, the latest Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) system is hailed as Apple’s best to date, offering movement in three directions and performing up to 10,000 micro-adjustments per second – twice the capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Lastly, the ultra-wide camera has been fine-tuned with an anti-reflective coating, superior Night Mode, enhanced Smart HDR, and now even supports macro photography.

iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 USD with 128GB and iPhone 15 Pro Max starts from $1199 USD with 256GB. Canadian pricing to follow.

