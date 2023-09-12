Your New iPhone 15 Could Be Made-in-India for the First Time

Apple has been shifting production of its devices away from China, with partners such as Foxconn setting up shop in India.

Now, sources familiar with Apple’s plans have revealed that the company is poised to offer the iPhone 15 assembled in India on its global sales debut day, reports Bloomberg. This would be the first time an India-produced iPhone becomes available on the launch day, marking a departure from Apple’s prior reliance on Chinese-made devices for initial sales.

While most iPhone 15 units will be manufactured in China, the decision to have India-assembled models available from the outset underscores a significant change in Apple’s sales strategy. These insiders also mentioned potential minor delays for the India-manufactured devices due to possible logistical challenges. Apple did not comment on the matter when approached.

Previously, there was a considerable lag in India’s iPhone production compared to China, but this gap has been narrowing. As per the sources, other Apple suppliers in India are also anticipated to start assembling the iPhone 15 soon.

Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 15 lineup any minute now at its special event at its Apple Park headquarters. Stay tuned.