iPhone 15 Pro to Start with 128GB Storage Again: Report

Apple is set to unveil its new iPhone 15 series smartphones in just under two hours. Questions remain about what surprises are coming still and we’ll find out soon enough.

As for the starting storage for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max? According to MacRumors, it says it was able to confirm Apple has been testing the following storage tiers:

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB

These storage options have been sourced from prominent NAND vendors including SK Hynix, Western Digital, Kioxia, and Samsung. Earlier whispers from a Naver user had suggested a potential 2TB variant. However, such claims have found no substantial backing. It’s 2023 and Apple still wants to start storage at 128GB?

Similarly, a leak from Weibo hinted at the iPhone 15 Pro debuting with a 256GB storage option, but this too appears to have been debunked. As per the latest information, the storage brackets for the iPhone 15 Pro mirror those of the iPhone 14 Pro.

In the RAM department, the iPhone 15 Pro is slated to utilize LPDDR5 DRAM, consistent with last year’s flagship offerings. Apple seems to have experimented with two configurations: 6GB and 8GB, supplied by industry giants Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix.

Although it’s still under wraps which RAM configuration will make it to the mass-produced units, there’s speculation that higher storage variants might boast the 8GB RAM. TrendForce’s recent insights hint at the iPhone 15 Pro being equipped with 8GB, suggesting the 6GB variant might have been set aside.

The iPhone 15 Pro is set to gain an expected A17 chip upgrade, developed using TSMC’s advanced 3nm manufacturing process. This translates to augmented graphics, courtesy of an extra GPU core, and a spike in the performance core’s clock speed to 3.70 GHz from the A16’s 3.46 GHz.

Rounding off the list of enhancements, the iPhone 15 Pro is predicted to include a titanium frame, USB-C, and for the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max, a new periscope zoom lens. Let’s hope the starting pricing remains unchanged, but rumours claim a price increase is coming.