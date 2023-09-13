Hands-On with iPhone 15 at Apple Park [VIDEOS]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple’s newly announced iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come equipped with a handful of new features and performance upgrades in 5 stunning new colours.

Hands On with iPhone 15

Available to pre-order beginning at 5 a.m. PDT this Friday, September 15 in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black colours, the new models feature a back glass which is not only visually appealing but also robust, thanks to a dual-ion exchange process and a textured matte finish.

The camera system on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus has been upgraded to help users capture everyday moments and special memories in remarkable detail.

Both models feature a new USB‑C connector, offering a universal standard for charging and data transfer. This connector also lets users charge various Apple devices, including iPhone, Mac, iPad, and the updated AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

Check out the very first hands-on videos of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus straight from Apple Park and tell us what you think.

YouTube video
YouTube video
YouTube video
YouTube video
YouTube video

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News