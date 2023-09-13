Hands-On with iPhone 15 at Apple Park [VIDEOS]

Apple’s newly announced iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come equipped with a handful of new features and performance upgrades in 5 stunning new colours.

Available to pre-order beginning at 5 a.m. PDT this Friday, September 15 in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black colours, the new models feature a back glass which is not only visually appealing but also robust, thanks to a dual-ion exchange process and a textured matte finish.

The camera system on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus has been upgraded to help users capture everyday moments and special memories in remarkable detail.

Both models feature a new USB‑C connector, offering a universal standard for charging and data transfer. This connector also lets users charge various Apple devices, including iPhone, Mac, iPad, and the updated AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

Check out the very first hands-on videos of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus straight from Apple Park and tell us what you think.