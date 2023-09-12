AirPods Pro 2 and EarPods Now Feature USB-C

After switching its new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series smartphones to USB-C, finally ditching the Lightning port, Apple also added USB-C to AirPods Pro 2.

This move aims to streamline the charging experience for users with multiple Apple devices.

The new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C allows it to be charged using the same cable as the latest Mac, iPad, and iPhone 15 lineup. This transition to USB-C also offers users the flexibility to directly charge their AirPods using the iPhone 15 models.

In terms of durability, the updated earbuds and their case come with an improved IP54 rating, providing enhanced dust resistance. This upgrade positions the AirPods Pro as a reliable accessory for outdoor activities.

While the USB-C feature stands out, Apple has not neglected audio quality. The new AirPods Pro will support Lossless Audio when paired with Apple Vision Pro, set to be available in the U.S. next year (no word on Canada yet; your wallet is safe).

The earbuds’ H2 chip, coupled with a unique wireless audio protocol, ensures 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with significantly reduced latency.

The release of iOS 17 introduces several new features for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) users. Adaptive Audio stands out by blending Transparency mode with Active Noise Cancellation based on the user’s environment, thereby enhancing the listening experience.

Other notable features include Conversation Awareness, which lowers content volume during nearby conversations, and Personalized Volume that adjusts volume levels based on user preference and environmental conditions.

With environmental concerns in mind, Apple has made efforts to minimize the environmental impact of the new AirPods Pro. The product uses 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, recycled gold in printed circuit board plating, and recycled tin and aluminum in the case. Additionally, the packaging reduces plastic usage, aligning with Apple’s sustainability goals.

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with its USB-C enabled MagSafe Charging Case is priced at $329 CAD and will be available from Friday, September 22, in Canada and beyond. Apple has also introduced a $25 CAD EarPods (USB‐C) available for order today.