New PlayStation 5 Update Brings Dolby Atmos and More: What’s New

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a global update for its PlayStation 5 (PS5) system software. The update comes ahead of the holiday season and includes a range of new features and enhancements. Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience at SIE, announced the update on Wednesday.

Here’s a brief breakdown of all the new features in this software update for the PS5:

PS Remote Play Support on Additional Android Devices : The PS Remote Play app is now available on devices running Android TV OS 12, including Chromecast with Google TV (4K model) and BRAVIA XR A95L model.

New Voice Command Options : Available in the U.S. and U.K., the Voice Command feature has been improved to activate Help content and check for new PS5 features.

PS App Enhancements : New features for the PS App on iOS and Android will be rolled out later this month, including the ability to react to messages with emojis and preview someone's Share Screen before joining a party.

Accessibility Features : A second DualSense controller can now be used for assistance, and haptic feedback effects can be enabled while navigating the PS5 system UI.

Dolby Atmos-Enabled Audio Devices Support : 3D Audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech can now be enjoyed on compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices.

Social Feature Enhancements : Updates to the Party UI and Share Screen Preview have been made, along with the ability to join friends' game sessions easily.

Ease-of-Use Features : Users can now search for games within their game library and mute or adjust the volume of the PS5's beep sound.

Support for Larger-Capacity M.2 SSDs: The PS5 now supports M.2 SSDs with a maximum capacity of 8TB, up from the previous 4TB limit.

The update is a result of feedback from beta participants and aims to improve the overall user experience. Sony expressed gratitude to its community for their valuable feedback and encouraged users to share their thoughts on the new updates.