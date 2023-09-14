‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Remake Coming to Prime Video

The movie remakes just keep coming. Amazon Studios on Thursday has confirmed that the new series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” will debut in early 2024. The series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

Donald Glover, known for his work on “Swarm” and “Atlanta,” and Francesca Sloane, also of “Atlanta” and “Fargo,” serve as co-creators and executive producers. The show stars Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine, recognized for her role in “PEN15,” as Jane Smith.

The series is a reimagining of the 2005 New Regency film and revolves around John and Jane Smith, two individuals who have abandoned their previous identities to become partners in both espionage and matrimony. Recruited by a mysterious agency, each episode will focus on a new mission and a new phase in their relationship. As tensions rise and their relationship is tested, the couple must strive to remain united, as divorce is not an option in their unique marital arrangement.

The original movie that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and was actually a decent flick from 20 years ago. The movie set saw Jolie and Pitt fall in love in real life, which resulted in the latter ditching his then-wife and Hollywood star (from hit TV sitcom Friends), Jennifer Aniston. You know you feel old when…check out the original trailer below: