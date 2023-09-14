Nintendo Direct September 2023: Everything Announced

In the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo revealed an extensive list of upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch, ahead of the holiday season.

The presentation featured a new title starring Princess Peach, “Princess Peach: Showtime!”, set to launch on March 22, 2024. The game will introduce new transformations and enemies for the character.

The company also showcased the “Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order DLC,” with a planned release for spring 2024. A visually enhanced version of the GameCube classic “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door” was announced, although further details are pending. Additionally, “F-ZERO 99,” a new entry in the F-ZERO series featuring 99-player races, was launched exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members.

The presentation also included games from Nintendo’s global development and publishing partners. These include “Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft,” “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown,” “Unicorn Overlord,” “Trombone Champ,” and “DAVE THE DIVER,” among others.

Here’s the full list of Nintendo Switch titles announced and release dates below:

DAVE THE DIVER : October 26, 2023

: October 26, 2023 Wargroove 2 : October 5, 2023

: October 5, 2023 Among Us Fungle Map : This October

: This October Detective Pikachu Returns : October 6, 2023

: October 6, 2023 Super Crazy Rhythm Castle : November 14, 2023

: November 14, 2023 Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story : November 1, 2023

: November 1, 2023 WarioWare: Move It! : November 3, 2023

: November 3, 2023 Super Mario RPG : November 17, 2023

: November 17, 2023 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 6 : This holiday season

: This holiday season Eastward: Octopia : This holiday season

: This holiday season Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown : January 18, 2024

: January 18, 2024 Another Code: Recollection : January 19, 2024

: January 19, 2024 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft : February 14, 2024

: February 14, 2024 Mario vs. Donkey Kong : February 16, 2024

: February 16, 2024 Unicorn Overlord : March 8, 2024

: March 8, 2024 Princess Peach: Showtime! : March 22, 2024

: March 22, 2024 Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order : Spring 2024

: Spring 2024 BATTLE CRUSH : Next spring

: Next spring Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD : Summer 2024

: Summer 2024 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door : 2024 (more info coming)

: 2024 (more info coming) Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes : April 23, 2024

: April 23, 2024 Contra: Operation Galuga : Early 2024

: Early 2024 Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story : Next year

: Next year SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories : Next year

: Next year SaGa Emerald Beyond: Next year

You can watch the full Nintendo Direct replay below: