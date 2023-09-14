Nintendo Direct September 2023: Everything Announced

John Quintet
3 seconds ago

Princess peach showtime

In the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo revealed an extensive list of upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch, ahead of the holiday season.

The presentation featured a new title starring Princess Peach, “Princess Peach: Showtime!”, set to launch on March 22, 2024. The game will introduce new transformations and enemies for the character.

The company also showcased the “Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order DLC,” with a planned release for spring 2024. A visually enhanced version of the GameCube classic “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door” was announced, although further details are pending. Additionally, “F-ZERO 99,” a new entry in the F-ZERO series featuring 99-player races, was launched exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members.

The presentation also included games from Nintendo’s global development and publishing partners. These include “Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft,” “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown,” “Unicorn Overlord,” “Trombone Champ,” and “DAVE THE DIVER,” among others.

Here’s the full list of Nintendo Switch titles announced and release dates below:

  • DAVE THE DIVER: October 26, 2023
  • Wargroove 2: October 5, 2023
  • Among Us Fungle Map: This October
  • Detective Pikachu Returns: October 6, 2023
  • Super Crazy Rhythm Castle: November 14, 2023
  • Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story: November 1, 2023
  • WarioWare: Move It!: November 3, 2023
  • Super Mario RPG: November 17, 2023
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 6: This holiday season
  • Eastward: Octopia: This holiday season
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: January 18, 2024
  • Another Code: Recollection: January 19, 2024
  • Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft: February 14, 2024
  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong: February 16, 2024
  • Unicorn Overlord: March 8, 2024
  • Princess Peach: Showtime!: March 22, 2024
  • Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order: Spring 2024
  • BATTLE CRUSH: Next spring
  • Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD: Summer 2024
  • Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: 2024 (more info coming)
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes: April 23, 2024
  • Contra: Operation Galuga: Early 2024
  • Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story: Next year
  • SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories: Next year
  • SaGa Emerald Beyond: Next year

You can watch the full Nintendo Direct replay below:

YouTube video

