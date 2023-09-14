Nintendo Direct September 2023: Everything Announced
In the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo revealed an extensive list of upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch, ahead of the holiday season.
The presentation featured a new title starring Princess Peach, “Princess Peach: Showtime!”, set to launch on March 22, 2024. The game will introduce new transformations and enemies for the character.
The company also showcased the “Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order DLC,” with a planned release for spring 2024. A visually enhanced version of the GameCube classic “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door” was announced, although further details are pending. Additionally, “F-ZERO 99,” a new entry in the F-ZERO series featuring 99-player races, was launched exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members.
The presentation also included games from Nintendo’s global development and publishing partners. These include “Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft,” “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown,” “Unicorn Overlord,” “Trombone Champ,” and “DAVE THE DIVER,” among others.
Here’s the full list of Nintendo Switch titles announced and release dates below:
- DAVE THE DIVER: October 26, 2023
- Wargroove 2: October 5, 2023
- Among Us Fungle Map: This October
- Detective Pikachu Returns: October 6, 2023
- Super Crazy Rhythm Castle: November 14, 2023
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story: November 1, 2023
- WarioWare: Move It!: November 3, 2023
- Super Mario RPG: November 17, 2023
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 6: This holiday season
- Eastward: Octopia: This holiday season
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: January 18, 2024
- Another Code: Recollection: January 19, 2024
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft: February 14, 2024
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong: February 16, 2024
- Unicorn Overlord: March 8, 2024
- Princess Peach: Showtime!: March 22, 2024
- Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order: Spring 2024
- BATTLE CRUSH: Next spring
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD: Summer 2024
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: 2024 (more info coming)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes: April 23, 2024
- Contra: Operation Galuga: Early 2024
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story: Next year
- SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories: Next year
- SaGa Emerald Beyond: Next year
You can watch the full Nintendo Direct replay below: