Twelve South Unveils HiRise 3 Deluxe, 3-in-1 Stand 

Twelve South has announced the HiRise 3 Deluxe, a 3-in-1 stand designed to offer luxury, flexibility, and power in a compact design. The stand features a 15W MagSafe charger for iPhones, a fast charger for Apple Watches, and a Qi-certified vegan leather base for charging AirPods or a second phone.

The HiRise 3 Deluxe allows users to wirelessly charge three devices simultaneously. It offers the ability to adjust the iPhone’s angle by 35 degrees and has a footprint smaller than an iPhone Pro Max. The stand comes with an official Apple hardware for the fastest possible wireless charging and includes a 36W International Power Adapter.

The product is set to be available soon at Apple Stores, but customers can pre-order it now from Twelve South to receive it first at $149 USD ($201 CAD). The stand aims to provide the fastest possible wireless charging from a single outlet, all within a sleek, minimal footprint. “Get the fastest possible wireless charging from one single outlet in a sleek, minimal footprint,” states the pre-order page on Twelve South’s website.

We’ll have confirmation soon whether this this Apple Stores in Canada and Apple.ca as well, stay tuned for updates.