PlayStation State of Play September 2023: Everything Announced
PlayStation held its latest State of Play livestream presentation, ushering in a new wave of announcements and updates. Primarily focusing on third-party games, the State of Play offered quite an exciting list of reveals.
While incorporating smaller indie titles like Baby Steps, the latest State of Play also shined a light on the new Resident Evil 4 DLC Separate Ways. We also received a firm release date for the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Of course, in the lead-up to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a new in-depth look was delivered, narrated by Senior Creative Director Bryan Intahar.
Of course, PlayStation also revealed a few upcoming PS VR2 games that are releasing this year as well.
Here’s the full list of PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 titles announced and release dates below:
- Baby Steps: 2024
- PlayStation 5 ‘Deep Earth’ Collection: Q4 2023
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: December 17, 2023
- Resident Evil 4 DLC Separate Ways: September 21, 2023
- Resident Evil 4 VR Mode: Winter 2023
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: October 20, 2023
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord: October 26, 2023
- Helldivers 2, February 8, 2024
- Roblox: October 10, 2023
- Foamstars Open Beta Party: September 2023
- Ghostrunner 2 demo: Available now
- Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn DLC: November 9, 2023
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: February 29, 2024
You can watch the full PlayStation State of Play below: