PlayStation State of Play September 2023: Everything Announced

PlayStation held its latest State of Play livestream presentation, ushering in a new wave of announcements and updates. Primarily focusing on third-party games, the State of Play offered quite an exciting list of reveals.

While incorporating smaller indie titles like Baby Steps, the latest State of Play also shined a light on the new Resident Evil 4 DLC Separate Ways. We also received a firm release date for the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Of course, in the lead-up to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a new in-depth look was delivered, narrated by Senior Creative Director Bryan Intahar.

Of course, PlayStation also revealed a few upcoming PS VR2 games that are releasing this year as well.

Here’s the full list of PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 titles announced and release dates below:

You can watch the full PlayStation State of Play below: