Sault Ste. Marie Transit Launches Umo Fare Payment System

Cubic Transportation Systems has partnered with Sault Ste. Marie Transit to launch the Umo payment platform in Ontario. The collaboration aims to modernize fare payment methods and improve the daily commute for transit riders in Sault Ste. Marie.

“One of the most anticipated features of the Umo system is the implementation of smart card bus passes, including automatic digital transfers,” said Brent Lamming, Director of Community Services at the Corporation of the City of Sault Ste. Marie, earlier this week, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

The cloud-based Umo platform offers riders the option of contactless payments through a reloadable smartcard or the Umo Mobility app on mobile devices. The system is designed to streamline the payment process, making it easier and more convenient for users to pay for their fare.

“Passengers will enjoy the convenience of purchasing and storing their bus passes digitally. These smart cards, coupled with an intuitive mobile app, will offer a simplified method for accessing transit services,” Lamming added.

The Umo platform also aims to reduce boarding times by facilitating quicker payments, thereby ensuring a more efficient boarding process. In addition, the platform integrates mechanical fareboxes manufactured by Canadian company TAG Canada, allowing passengers who prefer to pay with cash to continue doing so.

“The Umo platform helps enable frictionless, equitable access to transit for all, and we are excited to help bring those benefits to eastern Canada,” said Matt Newsome, SVP and GM, Cubic Transportation Systems, in an issued statement.

The launch of Umo in Sault Ste. Marie was made possible through funding from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and contributions from the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, and the Corporation of the City of Sault Ste. Marie. Cubic is committed to delivering an innovative transit solution that benefits the entire community.

Back in August, the Umo payment platform debuted on B.C. Transit in Victoria, B.C.