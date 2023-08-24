BC Transit Launches Tap Payments in Victoria with New App

BC Transit has partnered with Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) to launch its new automated fare collection system, Umo, in the Victoria Regional Transit System.

The Umo mobile app for iOS and Android offers a modern rider experience by offering account-based ticketing, contactless payment methods, and an integrated travel companion app.

Riders will be able to seamlessly pay for their rides using the Umo Mobility smartphone app or a reloadable Umo smartcard. The Umo app provides comprehensive trip planning, integrating map navigation with real-time transit information.

Those preferring cash can quickly load value to their Umo accounts via retail partners or by using credit and debit cards directly on the app or Umo web portal.

“We are thrilled to introduce Umo to the residents of Victoria and soon to the other systems within BC Transit,” said Bonnie Crawford, VP and GM at CTS, on Wednesday, August 22, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

One of Umo’s standout features for BC Transit users is the daily fare capping system. After a rider’s second paid trip of the day using Umo, subsequent rides for the day are free, mirroring the BC Transit DayPASS benefit.

“We listened to our riders’ requests for a new payment method,” noted Christy Ridout, vice president of strategy and public affairs at BC Transit. “We are delighted to introduce the innovative Umo solution.”

Check out a video of Umo in action below:

Umo will also provide specialty fare programs for students and corporate partners, allowing for remote delivery of benefit codes.

To assist riders in transitioning to the new system, Cubic has set up a dedicated Umo customer service call centre. Following its debut in Victoria, the Umo system is set to roll out in 29 additional BC Transit systems, covering regions from Cowichan Valley to Whistler.

Back in March, a pilot of the new system from San Diego-based Umo kicked off in Victoria, and now the final rollout has arrived.