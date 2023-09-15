Apple Launches iPhone 15 Pre-Orders Launch in Canada

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple has launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders in Canada (by the time you’re reading this it theoretically should be live…well, keep refreshing), as it did say 5am PDT/8am EDT. If you’re just tuning in, click here to follow our iPhone 15 series pre-order guide.

“iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus represent a huge leap forward with the Dynamic Island and impressive camera upgrades, while iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a strong and lightweight titanium design and A17 Pro for next-level performance,” said Apple about its new iPhone 15 series line up.

Here is the outright pricing for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in Canada:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple’s website should also let you reserve your device of choice and also pick it up from your local Apple Store.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders are also launching this morning from Rogers/Fido, Telus/Koodo and Bell/Virgin Plus, along with Freedom Mobile and Videotron.

Still trying to make a decision? Check out the following comparisons:

What are you buying today from Apple (or is your wallet safe until real upgrades show up)? Let us know in the comments below about your buying experience this morning (I’m waking up soon).

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

