AppleCare+ Customers with ‘Theft and Loss’ Coverage Can Request Replacement iPhone in Available Countries When Travelling

Apple is updating its AppleCare+ coverage to ensure those travelling who may lose a phone can receive a replacement when available.

Customers with ‘Theft and Loss’ AppleCare+ coverage can reportedly request that a replacement iPhone be shipped to them while travelling. First reported on by inside @aaronp613, the customer must be in a country where the Theft and Loss coverage is available.

Customers with AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss can now request that a replacement iPhone be shipped to them while traveling in a country where theft and loss coverage is available. pic.twitter.com/QaNxCntjGg — Aaron (@aaronp613) September 17, 2023

This perk is available to all existing AppleCare+ customers with Theft and Loss at no additional costs.

The Theft and Loss coverage is not currently available in Canada, unfortunately. Apple does support and offer the perk in a number of international countries including the US, the UK, Germany, Australia, Japan, and more.

On the Apple support page for Theft and Loss, it’s said that replacement devices are subject to device availability. In addition, options may vary by region and iPhone model or colour. Apple also states that it may take up to four days following an approved claim for the device to be delivered.

In order to be eligible, users must have ‘Find My’ enabled on their device at the time of the theft or loss. This feature must be enabled throughout the claim process as well. Each incident is also subject to a deductible and taxes. A user may make a maximum of two incident claims every 12 months.

More information on AppleCare+ and Theft and Loss coverage can be found here.