CRTC Website Goes Down for 16 Hours and Counting

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) website went down for the count on Monday morning, and remains unavailable as of writing.

The website outage has persisted for over 16 hours now. The CRTC first noted its website was down as of 6:16am PDT/9:16am EDT.

“Please note that our website and all related applications are temporarily unavailable. We will update you as soon as the situation is resolved,” said the CRTC this morning.

Visiting the CRTC website just results in nothing, as seen below:

It’s unclear if federal employees are just on an extended coffee break or not (this is a joke, relax). Back in February of this year, a similar problem occurred to the CRTC website and its phone lines. Not sure what’s happening with the website but stay tuned for updates.

Update September 18, 2023: Looks like the CRTC website has been down since Sunday evening and the outage has been over 16 hours. It’s been 6 hours since the CRTC first acknowledged the issue.