Sonos Move 2 Easily Integrates into Your Smart Home and Sonos Ecosystem

The Sonos Move 2 is launching later this week. The brand-new audio device is an iterative upgrade from the original Move, integrating quality-of-life improvements seen across the Era series of speakers.

Much like its predecessor, the Move 2 focuses on superior portability and long-lasting battery life. Whether you’re moving it from room to room in the home or taking it with you to the cottage, Sonos ensures that you’ll be able to continue listening to your favourite tracks and podcasts while on the go. Powering this ability is the Move 2’s ability to integrate into the smart home and connect with smartphone apps.

For more details on the Move 2, its specs, pricing, etc., check out our in-depth review of the device.

The Move 2 is a compact, yet elegant piece of hardware. It’s super easy to pick up and take with you around the home or throw in a backpack before heading to the beach. It become a reliable and sturdy companion piece that can elevate an already established Sonos ecosystem in the home. Alternatively, with Bluetooth capabilities, it can become a primary source of audio at the cottage. Therefore, I had to test out both and see just how easy it is to introduce Sonos’ Move 2 into your life.

Starting from scratch

If you’re brand new to the Sonos ecosystem, setting up the Move 2 is relatively easy. All Sonos products can be readily connected to your smartphone via the Sonos app. Available on iOS and Android, the Sonos app ensures that all base connections and features are within reach. Additionally, the app also serves as a way to set up system updates whether automatically or scheduled to your convenience.

Once the app is set up, you may pair it with the Sonos Move 2. Upon pairing the Move 2 within the app, it’ll ensure the most recent software update is installed. It’ll also calibrate TruePlay. This feature capitalizes on the integrated microphones to calibrate the audio depending on the environment.

What’s nice is that Sonos is establishing some uniformity across its new generation of devices. Earlier this year, Sonos launched the Era 100 and Era 300 speakers, offering upgrades to onboard UI functions. These same improvements are being adopted by Move 2. You have access to play, pause, and volume adjustment functions right on the device.

Introducing Move 2 to your Sonos ecosystem

If you already have existing Sonos products in your home, chances are you know exactly what to do to incorporate Move 2 into your home. With the Move 2 setup, you can enable Sonos Voice Controls, with voice provided by actor Giancarlo Esposito. By saying, “Hey Sonos,” you can ask it to “Play some music” or play a specific song or artist. You can also get very specific by asking the device to stream a genre or available radio station. Playback functions are also available via Sonos Voice Controls.

As you integrate the Move 2 within the Sonos app, you can take advantage of the multi-room audio capabilities across other Sonos devices. The traditional multi-room experience works as intended, offering a seamless audio experience throughout the home. You can group or ungroup products and rooms by using Sonos Voice Controls. Theoretically, with stereo pairing support, you could invest in two Move 2 units for added immersion. You can also plug in an aux cable with the Sonos Line-In adapter to connect a turntable, computer, etc.

Third-party support

As with other Sonos products, the Move 2 is compatible with third-party smart home assistants. For instance, you can enable Alexa voice commands within the Amazon Alexa app to control playback. To sync Alexa support, you’ll want to navigate to the Sonos app, select ‘Settings’ tab, hit ‘Services & Voice’, ‘Add a Service’ and add ‘Amazon Alexa’. You’ll then have to authenticate your Sonos account within the Alexa app.

Apple and Sonos also play well together. Using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can start an AirPlay Stream within the Control Center of your device. Plus, if you have more than one Sonos device, you can select each of them and stream the same audio using AirPlay. This is a phenomenal option for those deep within the Apple ecosystem who are in need of well-rounded audio support.

As with Sonos’ Era 100 and Era 300, Move 2 doesn’t support Google Assistant. Since the advent of recent devices, Sonos has claimed Google has changed its requirements when using Assistant. This also comes as the two companies are engaged in a legal dispute regarding patents and the use of voice control functions. Ultimately, those relying on Google Assistant use are left by the curb, unfortunately.

Hitting the road

If you’re taking the Move 2 with you on a family trip or to the beach, Sonos does include Bluetooth capabilities. This ensures that even when out of the home, you’re always connected and can access high-quality audio when streaming music. When away from your home network, you can connect via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The Sonos Move 2 supports an impressive 24 hours of listening time. This is a radical increase from the 11 hours its predecessor offers.

Move 2 launches in Canada and globally on September 20th. It’s available in ‘Black’, ‘White’, and ‘Olive’ for $559.99. More information can be found on the Sonos website.