Caviar Unveils Exclusive iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max Collection

Caviar, the renowned jewellery brand known for customizing Apple products with luxury materials, has just unveiled its lineup of custom iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max devices.

According to the company, these opulent smartphones, known for their exquisite craftsmanship, will be available for purchase starting in October.

“We transform the iPhone 15 Pro into a unique accessory that becomes a perfect expression of its owner’s style and taste,” notes Caviar.

“With each Caviar model, we create distinctive works of art, combining high artistry with advanced technology to emphasize the individuality of every iPhone owner.”

With the help of Caviar Design Lab, customers can enhance the appearance of their iPhones according to their preferences. A personal manager is available to assist them throughout the production cycle.

Caviar’s iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max customization options include:

Personal engraving on the side edges

Applying your logo or initials

Modifying any design elements

Material replacement

Adding your own shapes and elements

Developing a unique packaging

Pricing for Caviar’s bespoke iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max designs commences at approximately $7,000 for the striking ‘Red Rose’ model.

This design showcases a central rose motif in contrasting red and black hues. The lightweight titanium, coated with durable PVD technology, is adorned with red iridescent composite inserts.

For those seeking the epitome of extravagance, Caviar offers the ‘Diamond Snowflake’ model, priced at a staggering $562,000. It is crafted from 18K white gold and embellished with a lavish assortment of 570 diamonds.

To learn more, visit Caviar’s official website.