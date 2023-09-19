Caviar Unveils Exclusive iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max Collection

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Caviar, the renowned jewellery brand known for customizing Apple products with luxury materials, has just unveiled its lineup of custom iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max devices.

Caviar

According to the company, these opulent smartphones, known for their exquisite craftsmanship, will be available for purchase starting in October.

“We transform the iPhone 15 Pro into a unique accessory that becomes a perfect expression of its owner’s style and taste,” notes Caviar.

“With each Caviar model, we create distinctive works of art, combining high artistry with advanced technology to emphasize the individuality of every iPhone owner.”

With the help of Caviar Design Lab, customers can enhance the appearance of their iPhones according to their preferences. A personal manager is available to assist them throughout the production cycle.

1665636119

Caviar’s iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max customization options include:

  • Personal engraving on the side edges
  • Applying your logo or initials
  • Modifying any design elements
  • Material replacement
  • Adding your own shapes and elements
  • Developing a unique packaging

Pricing for Caviar’s bespoke iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max designs commences at approximately $7,000 for the striking ‘Red Rose’ model.

1671524809

This design showcases a central rose motif in contrasting red and black hues. The lightweight titanium, coated with durable PVD technology, is adorned with red iridescent composite inserts.

For those seeking the epitome of extravagance, Caviar offers the ‘Diamond Snowflake’ model, priced at a staggering $562,000. It is crafted from 18K white gold and embellished with a lavish assortment of 570 diamonds.

To learn more, visit Caviar’s official website.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Amazon to Hire 6,000 Employees Across Canada for the Holidays

Amazon announced today its plans to hire 6,000 employees across Canada for full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles in its operations network. The roles, which include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, and shipping customer orders, will be available in communities from coast to coast. The online retailer says it is investing over $70 million CAD this year...
John Quintet
39 mins ago

Canada’s Online News Act Gains Quiet International Support, Says PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that other countries are quietly supporting Canada's Online News Act, also known as C-18, which passed the House of Commons in June. The legislation mandates that tech giants Google and Meta pay Canadian media outlets for news content shared or repurposed on their platforms. Meta has already removed news and...
John Quintet
53 mins ago

Connecting iPhone 15 to iPhone 15 with USB-C: What Happens? [VIDEO]

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 lineup had a major change this year—switching from a Lighting port to USB-C. The new USB-C port allows you to charge your new AirPods Pro with USB-C and more. But what happens when you plug in your USB-C iPhone 15 into another iPhone 15 with USB-C? Marques Brownlee (known better as...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago