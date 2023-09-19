First iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Reviews are Out [Roundup]

iphone 15 pro reviews

Apple today released its embargo on its first iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max reviews on Tuesday, with the Pro lineup reaching its most expensive pricing ever in Canada.

Here’s a quick roundup of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max granted to select media outlets. These phones were not purchased by the reviewers so take this into consideration when reading and watching:

  • TechCrunch: Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max goes to Disneyland
  • XDA Developers: iPhone 15 Pro Max review: Apple is slowly winning over this Android diehard
  • Wall Street Journal: iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Review: Is Apple’s Most Expensive Phone Worth It?
  • Engadget: iPhone 15 Pro Max review: Apple makes a strong case for its biggest phone
  • Gizmodo: iPhone 15 Pro Review: Doing What Google’s Pixel 7 Pro Doesn’t
  • CNBC: Apple iPhone 15 Pro review: Lighter weight makes a huge difference
  • CNET: iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max Review: Love at First Zoom
  • Tom’s Guide: iPhone 15 Pro review: A compact powerhouse
  • Independent.ie: Review: lighter, cheaper iPhone 15 Pro is a no-brainer as an upgrade
  • IGN: iPhone 15 Pro Review
  • Wired: Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Inverse: The iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max Are the Most ‘Pro’ Phones Apple Has Ever Made
  • PetaPixel: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Review for Photographers
  • Mashable: Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max review: Close to perfection
  • The US Sun: I’ve secretly tried the iPhone 15 Pro – it’s the best handset out there and perfect camera trick won me over
  • British GQ: Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max is a big chunk of lightweight luxury
  • Pocket-lint: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review: Effortless performance
  • TechRadar: Hands on: iPhone 15 Pro Max review – a subtle shift into the future

