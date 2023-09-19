Lies of P Now Available on Mac

The highly anticipated Souls-like Lies of P is now available on the Mac App Store as part of its official launch. Starting today, Mac users with an Apple silicon device can begin their journey in this thrilling action role-playing title.

Lies of P is developed by the South Korean studio Round8. Inspired by the story of Pinocchio, you play a puppet that’s come to life in a world of monsters and other threats. You travel through the city of Krat, exploring the world while fighting biomechanical enemies around each corner. As Pinocchio, you have access to weapons like a sword, axe, etc. Plus, you’ll be able to use various gadgets like a grappling hook to your benefit.

“We’re thrilled Lies of P is coming to the Mac,” said Jason Park, Head of Round8 Studio. “Gamers from around the world have fallen in love with our unique take on the Pinocchio lore and now they will be able to experience our Souls-like on their preferred platform at launch.”

Being inspired by the Belle Époque Era in the late 19th Century, Lies of P is encapsulated in a world of beauty and horror. Much like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, players will have their skills put to the test against enemies and bosses.

Lies of P has already amassed a substantial audience online. As early access began last week, players have already begun to experience Round8’s second game. The first game under the studio’s belt is Bless Unleashed, a 2020 MMO.

Lies of P also launched across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Find it on the Mac App Store. In Canada, it’s available for $79.99.