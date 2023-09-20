Amazon Debuts New Blink Security Cameras and Accessories

At Amazon’s Devices & Services Fall Event held at Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia, today, the company announced a series of new Blink products aimed at enhancing outdoor security, featuring improved image quality, extended battery life, and greater customization options.

The new lineup includes the Blink Outdoor 4 camera, Sync Module Pro, Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera, and the Blink Outdoor 4 Battery Extension Pack.

The Blink Outdoor 4 camera is powered by Blink’s proprietary silicon, offering high image quality, enhanced low-light sensitivity, and a wider field of view compared to its predecessor. The camera also supports on-device computer vision for person detection, requiring a Blink subscription. Priced at $159.99 in Canada, the one-camera system includes a Sync Module 2 and boasts up to two years of battery life. It’s available today and ships as soon as tomorrow.

Complementing the Outdoor 4 camera is the Sync Module Pro, Blink’s first system hub designed to extend the camera’s range significantly beyond Wi-Fi limitations. Utilizing a new proprietary wireless protocol integrated into Blink’s custom-built third-generation silicon, the Sync Module Pro will be available early next year for $59.99 CAD. It also features a MicroSD card slot for local video clip storage. You can sign up here to get notified when pre-orders start.

The Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera is the next iteration of Blink’s wire-free smart security floodlight. Priced at $209.99 for pre-order in Canada, the camera offers powerful motion-triggered LED lighting and up to two years of battery life. Customers who already own a Blink Outdoor 4 camera can convert it into a floodlight camera by pre-ordering a Floodlight Mount accessory for $49.99. Both are available for order now and release on October 17.

Rounding out the new offerings is the Blink Outdoor 4 Battery Extension Pack, available for pre-order at $39.99 CAD. The extension pack can extend the Outdoor 4 camera’s battery life up to four years, based on default settings, while also allowing for increased clip recordings, two-way audio engagement, and enhanced resolution and night vision brightness.

The Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera and Battery Extension Pack are set to ship to customers starting October 17, 2023.