Everything Announced at RazerCon 2023, Including New Aether Products

Razer held its forth annual RazerCon event, announcing a new array of devices, accessories and products that should pique the interest of content creators, gaming enthusiasts, and more consumers.

Each year, RazerCon is hosted online, allowing the company to reveal a lineup of new devices. This year, Razer announced that its Synapse app will be getting a substantial overhaul. Additionally, it outlined plans to launch new Aether lighting products, the Huntsman V3 Pro keyboard, the Fujin gaming chair, and more.

To begin, Razer reveals that its Synapse app is getting an overhaul to help improve usability and performance. Moving forward, the PC-based app should not be as invasive when it comes to the computer’s resources. This should help streamline usage when customizing settings for Razer accessories and products. This is due to Razer now splitting its Chroma settings from the Synapse app. If users merely want to customize RGB lighting, they can use the Chroma app rather than have to have the Synapse suite installed.

Razer is continuing to broaden its portfolio of smart lighting solutions. At RazerCon, the company announced the new Aether Lamp, Aether Lamp Pro, Aether light strip, and Aether light bulb. These four products are all designed with Razer’s signature RGB specialties in mind, offering endless custom lighting combinations. The company also confirms that Aether is compatible with the Razer Chroma app to be controlled from your PC.

However, that’s not all, Razer is furthering its support in the smart home sector. Aether is fully compatible with Matter, with voice assistance on both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, the company is launching a standalone smartphone app in order to control the Aether light’s settings.

The Aether lightstrip will be available in Q4 2023 for $129 USD (around $174 CAD) while the lightbulb launches for $49 USD (around $66 CAD). Aether Lamp launches at $79 USD (approx. $106 CAD) and Aether Lamp Pro will be available for $129 USD (around $174 CAD) later this year.

Razer is launching the Huntsman V3 Pro line. Launching later this year, the Hunstman V3 Pro, Hunstman V3 Pro Tenkeyless, and Hunstman V3 Pro Mini will be available. The biggest difference between the three models is the respective form factor with the standard model offering a full range of keys. The Hunstman V3 Pro Mini, however, has a 60 percent form factor. With new models, Razer is approaching the tactile keys provided. Each new model this year includes the Razer Analog Optical Switch Gen 2, rapid triggers, adjustable actuation, and other perks.

Following in the footsteps of the Enki Pro gaming chair, Razer revealed the Fujin series of chairs. The new chair is designed with ergonomics in mind. After extensive tests regarding pressure mapping, the company has built the Fujin with tilt-tension control, 2D lumbar support and 4D armrests. On top of prioritizing comfort, Razer is also looking at making the Fujin chair more breathable. Thus, the lineup of chairs features a mesh design for better airflow. It’s also dustproof, spill-proof, and resistant to scratches. The standard Fujin is available now for $ 649 USD (around $876 CAD). A Pro model will launch in November for $1,049 USD (roughly $1,417 CAD).

Finally, Razer is collaborating with a number of products on upcoming products. For instance, in partnership with Lamborghini, Razer is releasing an “extreme performance” Razer Blade 16 laptop. It features an Intel i9 13590HX processor. Unfortunately, availability is limited as only 150 laptops are made available at $4,999 USD. The company is also launching a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. This includes a newly stylized version of the Razer Barracuda headset as well as a branded Enki Pro.