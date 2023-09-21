New on Disney+ Canada: October 2023

We’re rounding the corner into another month and that means a list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada for October 2023. Highlights include the second season premiere of Loki, while The Kardashians return again for another season, and Ahsoka episodes continue.

Check out the full listings below showing what’s new on Disney+ Canada for October 2023:

Marvel:

October 5

Loki Season 2 Premiere: Continues Loki’s journey through a dangerous multiverse.

New Episodes:

October 12

October 19

October 26

October 20

Werewolf by Night in Color

October 27

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red

Disney:

October 4

Haunted Mansion: Inspired by the theme park attraction.

October 6

Camping Out

Chips Ahoy

Fiddling Around

Inferior Decorator

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

Old MacDonald Duck

When the Cat’s Away

Wynken, Blynken and Nod

October 11

4Ever (S1)

October 13

Goosebumps Season Premiere: A new series exploring a world of mystery.

New Episodes:

October 20

October 27

October 13

Ghost of the Mountains

October 25

Broken Karaoke (S2, New Episodes)

Star:

October 2

Appendage

Solar Opposites (S4, New Episode)

October 3

American Dad (S19, New Episode)

Dancing with the Stars (S32, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)

October 4

The D’Amelio Show (S3, New Episodes)

Never Let Him Go (S1)

FX’s Reservation Dogs (S3, New Episode)

This Fool (S2, New Episodes)

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (S5, New Episode)

The Worst of Evil (S1, New Episodes)

October 5

The Boogeyman: Based on a Stephen King story

October 5

The Kardashians (S4, New Episode)

October 6

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop

October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22

Arthdal Chronicles (S2, New Episodes)

October 11

The Conversations Project (S1)

The D’Amelio Show (S3, New Episodes)

Demons and Saviors (S1, Premiere Episode)

Nothing (Nada) (S1)

FX’s Reservation Dogs (S3, New Episode)

This Fool (S2, New Episodes)

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (S5, New Episode)

The Worst of Evil (S1, New Episodes)

October 13

The Sound of the Police

October 15

Bob’s Burgers Season 15 Premiere: The Belcher family returns.

New Episode:

October 22

October 25

The Lions of Sicily (Leoni Di Sicilia) (S2, Four-Episode Premiere)

Love in Fairhope (S1)

FX’s Reservation Dogs (S3, New Episode)

The Worst of Evil (S1, New Episodes)

October 27

Trap Jazz

Star Wars:

October 3