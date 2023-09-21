New on Disney+ Canada: October 2023

John Quintet
1 hour ago

We’re rounding the corner into another month and that means a list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada for October 2023. Highlights include the second season premiere of Loki, while The Kardashians return again for another season, and Ahsoka episodes continue.

Check out the full listings below showing what’s new on Disney+ Canada for October 2023:

Marvel:

October 5

  • Loki Season 2 Premiere: Continues Loki’s journey through a dangerous multiverse.

New Episodes:

  • October 12
  • October 19
  • October 26

October 20

  • Werewolf by Night in Color

October 27

  • LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red

Disney:

October 4

  • Haunted Mansion: Inspired by the theme park attraction.

October 6

  • Camping Out
  • Chips Ahoy
  • Fiddling Around
  • Inferior Decorator
  • Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats
  • Old MacDonald Duck
  • When the Cat’s Away
  • Wynken, Blynken and Nod

October 11

  • 4Ever (S1)

October 13

  • Goosebumps Season Premiere: A new series exploring a world of mystery.

New Episodes:

  • October 20
  • October 27

October 13

  • Ghost of the Mountains

October 25

  • Broken Karaoke (S2, New Episodes)

Star:

October 2

  • Appendage
  • Solar Opposites (S4, New Episode)

October 3

  • American Dad (S19, New Episode)
  • Dancing with the Stars (S32, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
  • Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)
  • Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)

October 4

  • The D’Amelio Show (S3, New Episodes)
  • Never Let Him Go (S1)
  • FX’s Reservation Dogs (S3, New Episode)
  • This Fool (S2, New Episodes)
  • FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (S5, New Episode)
  • The Worst of Evil (S1, New Episodes)

October 5

  • The Boogeyman: Based on a Stephen King story

October 5

  • The Kardashians (S4, New Episode)

October 6

  • Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop

October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22

  • Arthdal Chronicles (S2, New Episodes)

October 11

  • The Conversations Project (S1)
  • The D’Amelio Show (S3, New Episodes)
  • Demons and Saviors (S1, Premiere Episode)
  • Nothing (Nada) (S1)
  • FX’s Reservation Dogs (S3, New Episode)
  • This Fool (S2, New Episodes)
  • FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (S5, New Episode)
  • The Worst of Evil (S1, New Episodes)

October 13

  • The Sound of the Police

October 15

  • Bob’s Burgers Season 15 Premiere: The Belcher family returns.

New Episode:

  • October 22

October 25

  • The Lions of Sicily (Leoni Di Sicilia) (S2, Four-Episode Premiere)
  • Love in Fairhope (S1)
  • FX’s Reservation Dogs (S3, New Episode)
  • The Worst of Evil (S1, New Episodes)

October 27

  • Trap Jazz

Star Wars:

October 3

  • Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1, New Episode)
