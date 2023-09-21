New on Disney+ Canada: October 2023

We’re rounding the corner into another month and that means a list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada for October 2023. Highlights include the second season premiere of Loki, while The Kardashians return again for another season, and Ahsoka episodes continue.
Check out the full listings below showing what’s new on Disney+ Canada for October 2023:
Marvel:
October 5
Loki Season 2 Premiere: Continues Loki’s journey through a dangerous multiverse.
New Episodes:
October 12
October 19
October 26
October 20
Werewolf by Night in Color
October 27
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red
Disney:
October 4
Haunted Mansion: Inspired by the theme park attraction.
October 6
Camping Out
Chips Ahoy
Fiddling Around
Inferior Decorator
Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats
Old MacDonald Duck
When the Cat’s Away
Wynken, Blynken and Nod
October 11
4Ever (S1)
October 13
Goosebumps Season Premiere: A new series exploring a world of mystery.
New Episodes:
October 20
October 27
October 13
Ghost of the Mountains
October 25
Broken Karaoke (S2, New Episodes)
Star:
October 2
Appendage
Solar Opposites (S4, New Episode)
October 3
American Dad (S19, New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S32, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)
Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)
October 4
The D’Amelio Show (S3, New Episodes)
Never Let Him Go (S1)
FX’s Reservation Dogs (S3, New Episode)
This Fool (S2, New Episodes)
FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (S5, New Episode)
The Worst of Evil (S1, New Episodes)
October 5
The Boogeyman: Based on a Stephen King story
October 5
The Kardashians (S4, New Episode)
October 6
Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop
October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22
Arthdal Chronicles (S2, New Episodes)
October 11
The Conversations Project (S1)
The D’Amelio Show (S3, New Episodes)
Demons and Saviors (S1, Premiere Episode)
Nothing (Nada) (S1)
FX’s Reservation Dogs (S3, New Episode)
This Fool (S2, New Episodes)
FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (S5, New Episode)
The Worst of Evil (S1, New Episodes)
October 13
The Sound of the Police
October 15
Bob’s Burgers Season 15 Premiere: The Belcher family returns.
New Episode:
October 22
October 25
The Lions of Sicily (Leoni Di Sicilia) (S2, Four-Episode Premiere)
