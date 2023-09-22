Senior Apple Executives to Testify in Google Antitrust Trial

Apple’s services head Eddy Cue and artificial intelligence chief John Giannandrea are slated to testify in the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust lawsuit against Google.

The case centers on allegations that Google abused its power in the online search market through its search agreement with Apple, reports Bloomberg.

Giannandrea, a former Google executive, and Cue, a long-time Apple veteran, are expected to provide crucial testimony in the coming days. Their statements will help determine whether Google’s search dominance has restricted competition and consumer choices.

Cue has a history of testifying for Apple, including in a price-fixing trial related to eBooks. Giannandrea joined Apple in 2010 after Google acquired Metaweb, where he served as CTO. The Justice Department aims to probe Cue about the negotiations behind the Google agreement and alternative search providers. Giannandrea will discuss search development at both Google and Apple.

The Google-Apple search agreement has been financially beneficial for both companies. According to the Justice Department, Google pays Apple between $4 billion and $7 billion annually for being the default search engine on Apple devices. Google’s annual revenue from search exceeds $160 billion, with more than half coming from mobile devices.

The trial follows years of tension between Apple and Google, particularly over smartphones and mapping apps. However, the search agreement indicates a thaw in relations between the two tech giants. Cue is no stranger to antitrust scrutiny, having been involved in a 2012 lawsuit where Apple was accused of conspiring to raise eBook prices.