Apple’s iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Now Available in Canada

Apple Sydney, Australia

It’s another iPhone launch day, and today marks the debut of Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro sales in Canada.

These new smartphones are now at Apple Stores in Canada for customers to purchase, go hands-on with and test.

The iPhone 15 series introduces a tweaked design, featuring a back glass infused with colour and a newly shaped edge. The iPhone 15 Pro, constructed from aerospace-grade titanium, is both robust and light, marking Apple’s lightest Pro models to date. The device is powered by the A17 Pro chip, enhancing performance and mobile gaming capabilities.

Across the entire lineup, camera systems have been upgraded to offer improved low-light photography. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusively features a new 5x Telephoto camera, suitable for detailed close-ups and wildlife photography.

As of writing, iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders are showing estimated delivery dates of October 20-27, while iPhone 15 Pro Max is showing delivery dates of November 10-20. Every year, as we extend closer to the holiday season, estimated delivery dates usually shorten.

Pricing for Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup is below…

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Did your precious new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro arrive today?