iPhone 15 Pro May Show Temporary Colour Change, Says Apple

Apple has issued detailed updated cleaning guidelines for its iPhone models, with a focus on the latest iPhone 15 lineup. The guidelines specify the types of cleaning agents that can be safely used on the devices and offer cautionary advice on maintaining the textured matte finishes featured in the recent models.

According to Apple, users can gently wipe the exterior surfaces of their iPhones using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, a 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes. The company advises against using products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide and warns against submerging the device in any cleaning agents. “Avoid getting moisture in any openings, and don’t submerge your iPhone in any cleaning agents,” the guidelines state.

The iPhone 15, along with models 14, 13, 12, and 11, feature glass with advanced textured matte finishes either on the back glass or around the camera area. Apple notes that these textured surfaces may show signs of material transfer from objects like denim or items in pockets. “Material transfer might resemble a scratch but can be removed in most cases,” the guidelines explain.

For the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple adds that the oil from users’ skin might temporarily alter the colour of the outside titanium band, according to its support document. A soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth can restore the original look. “Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look,” the company advises.

And yes, Apple’s coveted Polishing Cloth at just $25 CAD supports the iPhone 15 lineup.

Apple also provides general cleaning recommendations, urging users to unplug all cables and turn off the device before cleaning. The company suggests using a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth, such as a lens cloth, and explicitly advises against using compressed air.

The guidelines conclude by reminding users that iPhones come with a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, which can be diminished by cleaning products and abrasive materials. “Cleaning products and abrasive materials will diminish the coating and might scratch your iPhone,” Apple warns.

You can see a good preview of how oil affects the titanium bands on the iPhone 15 Pro below by Mrwhosetheboss (at the 7:30 mark or so):