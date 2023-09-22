Microsoft Announces AI-Powered Updates for SwiftKey on Mobile

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Bing chat swiftkey

Microsoft recently held an event in New York City to announce a range of updates across its products, including Bing, Edge, and Microsoft Shopping, plus new Surface Go laptops.

Divya Kumar, GM of Global Search & AI, detailed the company’s latest innovations on Friday, particularly focusing on Bing Chat and the AI-powered SwiftKey mobile keyboard.

Enhanced Search Experience in Bing Chat

Traditional search often requires users to refine their queries multiple times to find relevant information. Microsoft aims to address this issue by personalizing search results based on users’ chat history. “With personalized answers, your chat history can inform your results, providing more relevant information,” said Divya Kumar. Users can opt out of this feature if they prefer not to use their chat history for personalized search.

Bing Image Creator and Content Credentials

Since its launch, Bing Image Creator has generated over 750 million images. The platform is now implementing OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 model to improve image details. Additionally, Microsoft is introducing Content Credentials, a digital watermarking technology that adds an extra layer of trust and transparency to AI-generated images. This technology aligns with standards set by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), which includes members like Adobe, Intel, and Sony.

SwiftKey Updates for iOS and Android

Microsoft also introduced new AI-powered features in the SwiftKey mobile keyboard. These include AI camera lenses for creating photos, videos, and GIFs, as well as an AI stickers feature that allows users to create personalized stickers. “This is a great way to express yourself in a unique and creative way,” Kumar noted. The new Editor in SwiftKey aims to improve grammar, spelling, and punctuation, offering instant feedback and suggestions.

Bing Chat Enterprise for Organizations

Launched two months ago, Bing Chat Enterprise now serves more than 160 million Microsoft 365 users. The platform is set to support multimodal Visual Search and Image Creator, enhancing productivity and creativity in the workplace.

Microsoft of course is investing $10 billion in OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT. The AI tech is making its way across all Microsoft products and it’ll be interesting to see how the updates for SwiftKey turn out.

