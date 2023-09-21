Microsoft Launches New Surface Laptops to Empowers Businesses

Microsoft has just introduced a range of new Surface devices designed to add efficiency to businesses, while prioritizing performance, security, manageability, and repairability.

These devices have undergone significant redesigns, with a focus on addressing the needs and desires of end-users. The lineup includes the following

Surface Laptop Studio 2 for Business

This powerful and versatile Surface Laptop is designed to cater to various professional needs, from engineers working on mechanical designs to designers using the Surface Slim Pen 2 and developers creating applications.

With its 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GPU options, it delivers exceptional performance for creative and professional tasks.

Additionally, it now features extra ports, including a USB-A port and a microSD card slot for enhanced connectivity.

Surface Laptop Go 3 for Business:

The Surface Laptop Go 3 offers an ultra-thin design and impressive performance, making it ideal for multitasking and collaboration.

Equipped with Intel Core processors, it delivers enhanced performance compared to its predecessor, the original Surface Laptop Go.

It boasts long battery life, making it a reliable choice for on-the-go work.

Surface Go 4 for Business:

The Surface Go 4 is designed to meet the needs of frontline workers, such as healthcare professionals and retail staff. It offers flexibility, security, and improved performance, delivering up to 4.5 times more power than the original Surface Go.

With a longer battery life, it supports productivity both in the office and on the field.

Surface Hub 3:

Surface Hub 3 is a premium meeting solution designed for hybrid teams. It features a sleek design and offers AI-enhanced collaboration tools, making remote meetings and whiteboarding sessions more engaging.

With compatibility for Microsoft Teams Rooms certified peripherals, it optimizes meeting spaces.

It also prioritizes manageability and security for IT administrators. You can learn more about the new Surface lineup at this link.