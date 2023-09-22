Amazon to Run Commercials on Prime Video, Unless You Pay

Amazon announced that its streaming service, Prime Video, will introduce limited advertisements starting in early 2024.

The change will affect users in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada initially, with plans to expand to other countries later in the year. The move aims to sustain the company’s investment in compelling content, including its award-winning Amazon Originals and live sports offerings.

According to the announcement on Friday, the number of ads in Prime Video content will be “meaningfully fewer” than those found on linear TV and other streaming providers. Despite the introduction of ads, the current price of Prime membership will remain unchanged.

Amazon will also offer an ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month for U.S. Prime members, with pricing for other countries to be announced at a later date. So while you’re already paying for a Prime membership, you’ll need to pay extra to remove ads from the included Prime Video perk.

Prime members will be notified via email several weeks before the introduction of ads, providing information on how to opt for the ad-free version if they wish. The introduction of limited ads is part of Amazon’s broader strategy to continue investing in high-quality content for Prime Video, which the company highlighting the 68 Primetime Emmy Award nominations this year alone.

The announcement comes as Prime Video continues to be a significant part of Amazon’s Prime membership, which has evolved over the years to offer a range of benefits including fast shipping, exclusive deals, and various entertainment options.

Are you ready for commercials to hit Prime Video in Canada?