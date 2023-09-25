iPhone 15 Pro Max Battery Test vs Android Flagships [VIDEO]

YouTube channel TechDroider put the iPhone 15 Pro Max against its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as other flagship Android smartphones including the Samsung S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 7 Pro, OnePlus 11, and Xiaomi 13 Ultra, in a massive battery test that took 17 hours to film.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 4,422 mAh battery, slightly larger than the 14 Pro Max. However, the video emphasized that factors like software, display type, and chipset also play a significant role in battery performance. Note that all of these other flagship Android phones have larger 5,000 mAh batteries.

All phones were set to their maximum resolution and variable refresh rate for the test. The first game on the list was PUBG, played for a two-and-a-half-hour session. This was followed by three continuous hours of YouTube streaming at 4K 60fps, web browsing via Safari or Chrome, and finally, Instagram usage for four and a half hours.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max had 14% battery left at the end of the test, while its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, had only 6%. Samsung’s S23 Ultra had 16%, Google’s Pixel 7 Pro had 1%, OnePlus 11 had 1%, and Xiaomi’s 13 Ultra had 10%. The video concluded that the iPhone 15 Pro Max performed impressively, lasting until 10 hours and 31 minutes, closely followed by the Samsung S23 Ultra, which lasted until 10 hours and 27 minutes.

This is a sign of Apple’s efficiency when it comes to iOS and its A-series chips, as its smaller battery was able to outlast the bigger 5,000 mAh batteries in the Android flagships.

Interestingly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which had been a strong performer in previous tests, showed a decline in battery performance, possibly due to the latest iOS 17 update. “iOS 17 clearly made the battery worse,” believes TechDroider.

Check out the full video below: