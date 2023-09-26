October’s PlayStation Plus Essential Games Leak Early

Two of the three games set to be part of PlayStation Plus Essential’s October 2023 selection have been leaked.

The information comes from reliable Dealabs user ‘billbil-kun’, who has an accurate track record of leaking PS Plus line-ups. “The Callisto Protocol and Farming Simulator 22 will be available for download from October 3 until November 7, 2023, at 11:00 French time,” stated ‘billbil-kun’ on Tuesday.

The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror game developed by Striking Distance Studios, released on December 2, 2022. The game is set in a terrifying environment on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto, and promises an intense gaming experience.

Farming Simulator 22, developed by Giants Software and released on November 22, 2021, offers an immersive farm management experience with a variety of agricultural vehicles, crops, and animals to manage.

This leak comes as September is drawing to a close, and October is fast approaching, bringing with it a new selection of games for the PS Plus Essential catalog.

The service offers subscribers access to a few ‘free’ games every month as part of its Essential tier. Let’s wait and find out what the full line up of headline freebies coming soon will be, stay tuned.

