Sony Partners With Olivia Rodrigo, Launching Purple LinkBuds S Earbuds

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Sony has announced its new partnership with three-time Grammy award winner Olivia Rodrigo. This partnership sees the launch of a limited edition pair of LinkBuds S earbuds.

Dubbed the ‘LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo Truly Wireless Earbuds’, Sony’s partnership with Rodrigo isn’t just for style’s sake. While the new pair of LinkBuds S earbuds do come in a new ‘Violet’ colour, the audio device includes two custom EQ Modes. Apparently, these have been specifically customized by Rodrigo and are optimized to listen to here two albums, Sour and Guts.

The LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo’s EQ modes can be controlled via the Sony Headphones Connect app, available on iOS and Android. 

“I’m so excited that I got to design a limited edition LinkBuds S in the colour violet,” Rodrigo says in a press release. “The sound is incredible, and I can’t wait for my fans to experience GUTS in this way.”

Rodrigo also opted to design the new LinkBuds S with sustainability in mind. The LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo earbuds are made using factory-recovered plastic, reclaimed water bottles, and recycled plastic materials from automobile parts. Plus, with a unique marble pattern, Sony claims no two pairs of the earbuds are the same.

As with the base model, the new earbuds offer noise-cancelling, High Resolution Audio Wireless and Adaptive Sound Control. 360-spatial sound support and transparency mode are also included for users.

Preorders for the LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo are now available with an MSRP of $199.99 USD (around $269.85).

