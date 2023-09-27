Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Sept. 27

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
Bring your own device and get 25 GB for $40/mo. in QC and get 120 GB for $55/mo in ON and and get 5G network access and 60 GB for $65/mo. in AB
Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with all Unlimited Shareable Plans except Ultimate 25 & 30 & Ultimate 25 and 30 (Canada & U.S.) QC and with Ultimate 150 and 155 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.
Ongoing deals:
Add family members to your account and save $480 per person over 24 months.
Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.
Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.
Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 and get double the storage size at no extra cost. Plus, get up to $710 off when your trade in an eligible phone.
Get up to $600 in bill credits for every line you add. Available to Small Business customers activating additional lines on an eligible 2-year plan.
Get bonus 100 MB data with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes and 500 MB bonus data/mo. with Prepaid Voice and Data plans when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
Get a $5/month discount on All-Inclusive mobile plans when you bring your own phone.
Ongoing deals:
Purchase an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max and save on your monthly payment with the Take-back Credit, with selected 24-month Mobile plans.
Purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 and get a bonus credit of up to $400 in addition to the trade-in value of your current device. Until October 2, 2023.
Get 100 GB bonus per year with All-Inclusive 25GB, 50GB and 60GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.
Data and price for life! Take advantage of an All-Inclusive Canada 60 GB plan at $75/month ($60/month when combined with an Internet plan) or an All-Inclusive Canada-US 60 GB plan at $80/month ($65/month when combined with an Internet plan).
Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.
Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.
Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.
100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice.
Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.
Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.
Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.
Monthly savings on various smart phones
Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
Get Apple Watch Series 9 for $0 down with financing. Plus, get your smartwatch plan for $0/mo for 24 months when paired with select plans.
Ongoing deals:
Trade in your iPhone 13 Pro and upgrade to iPhone 15 Pro for as low as $17.10/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.
Get an S23 phone and the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 together in one bundle. Choose the Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB and pay 18.96/mo or the S23 Ultra 256GB and pay $33.96/mo. Both options are for 24 months with financing, Upfront Edge and select plans.
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series for $0/mo for 24 months with financing when you activate select devices on a Rogers 5G mobile plan. Plus, get the smartwatch plan for $0/mo for 24 months when you pair it with a Rogers Infinite Premium plan.
Save $40/mo for 24 months by activating 2 lines. That’s $960 in savings!
Get 10GB bonus data on the 5G Mobile 50GB NS plan (Excluding QC).
Save $360 over 24 months on an iPad 9 or iPad 10 when you activate or upgrade to any iPhone, both with financing and select plans. Plus, get a tablet plan for $0/mo for 24 months when you pair it with a Rogers Infinite Premium plan.
Student plans starting from $45/month in Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan or $55/month in other regions.
Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding QC)
Get $5/month off on the 5G Mobile and 5G Infinite plans (QC only).
Save $20/mo for each family member you add. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $45/mo for 50GB in QC and $65/mo for 120GB in other regions.
Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.
Exclusive offer for customers aged 55 or older: bring your own device and save an additional $10/mo for 24 months on any 5G Mobile plan. Available for new activations.
Enjoy great savings when you pair a Rogers 5G Home Internet plan with your 5G Mobile plan. Save up to $60/month in Quebec or up to $50/month in other regions.
Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.
Get Samsung Galaxy S23 for as low as $0/mo for 24 months, when you trade in an eligible Samsung device. Certain conditions apply.
Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.
Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $45/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions.
With a Rogers 5G Infinite Premium plan, enjoy travelling this summer with no additional roaming fees in the U.S. and Mexico.
Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.
Rogers Infinite Mobile plans start at $55/mo for 24 months when you add it to your home services (ON).
Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.
Count on more with Rogers 5G mobile plans, now as low as $50/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.
Add family to your Rogers Infinite plan starting as low as $40/mo per line with 15 GB in QC or $60/mo per line with 15 GB in other regions.
Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®.
Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.
Take advantage of the Upfront Edge credit on select phones on Rogers Infinite plans with financing over 24 months.
Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.
Save up to $710 on iPhone 14 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Get AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Ongoing deals:
Upgrade and save up to $610 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device.
Get the iPhone 15 Pro and save up to 67% over 24 months when you trade in your iPhone 13 Pro. With Bring-It-Back on TELUS Easy Payment.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free with eligible devices.
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for $17.29 per month. Save up to $1,095 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Participate in the TELUS Privilege contest for a chance to win a $1,000 Tanguay gift card. Until November 1, 2023. (Only in Quebec)
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB with new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35, 45 and 55 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Save $850 on iPhone 14 Pro Max with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35, 45 and 55 prepaid plans.
Get the Google Pixel 7 and save up to $298 (up to $228 with Bring-It-Back and up to $70 in Trade-In bill credits).
Save up to $1,112 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Save 20% on select accessories. Plus, get your accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $0 upfront and $0 per month when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for as low as $10 extra per month.
Get Moto G 5G 2023 for $0 upfront and $5 per month plus taxes with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro with Pixel Buds Pro for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get a $10 monthly bill credit for two years. For new activations on a 2-year TELUS Easy Payment Agreement, when paired with an Unlimited 5G+ plan. (Excluding Quebec).
Save 70% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.
Get the all-new Galaxy Z Flip5 and save up to $1,985. Get it for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, trade in your existing phone and get a bonus credit of up to $720.
TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 40GB of CAN-U.S. data for $55 per month in Quebec, 50GB of data for $55/mo in Ontario, or 50GB for $60/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.
Big savings for students with 20GB of data for $45/month in Quebec or 50GB of data for $55/month in other regions. New activations only, when you bring your own device.
Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB, on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Enjoy up to 15% off on select like-new devices.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
Get 20GB for $34/month in Quebec or 10GB for $39/month in other regions. Available on new activations only, when you bring your own phone.
Get the new iPhone 15 with a phone plan starting from $45/mo, with Sweet Pay™ Lite on a 2-year plan.
Unlimited nationwide 5G data plans at $50/month in Quebec (after a credit of $5/month for 24 months) or at $55/month in other regions (after a credit of $10/month for 24 months). When you bring your own phone.
Get the Google Pixel 7 for $0 down, 0% APR, with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.
Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and save up to $710 when you trade-in your phone.
Save up to 80% on certified pre-loved phones, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Online only.
Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.
Get a $25/month credit for 12 months on the 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps Unlimited Internet plans, or a $35/month credit for 12 months on the 300 Mbps plan. (Ontario only)
Combine a mobile plan with home internet, now starting from $75/mo (ON).
Get a new phone. Plans starting from $35/mo.
Get 100MB Bonus Data with PPU minutes $15 prepaid plan, on Auto Payment Options.
Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).
Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.
Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan (ON, QC, SK) and with Unlimited Province-wide $22 and $29 prepaid plans (QC), on Auto Payment Options.
Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).
Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.
Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).
Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $30, $40, $45, $55 & $75 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (ON, SK).
Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
